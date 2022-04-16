Here Are The Top 15 Cars With The Highest Crash Test Ratings

Published On Apr 16, 2022 08:57 AM By Tarun for Mahindra XUV700

Most of the cars in this list have a 4-star safety rating

Crash test safety ratings have started becoming an important factor when it comes to purchasing a new car. It’s not just the buyers but even the manufacturers have started taking NCAP safety ratings into marketing. For this, we have the Global NCAP guiding us and crash testing cars from 2014 under its #SaferCarsForIndia campaign.

The global NCAP crash tests ascertain the safety rating of a car and how much protection will adult and child occupants receive in a mishap. More and more cars are being added to the list, as the global watchdog aims to cover all the cars in the Indian market. Meanwhile, our government also plans to make cars safer with regulations such as mandatory six airbags for every new car soon.

So, here are the top 15 safest made-in-India cars that have been crash tested by GNCAP so far:

Model Adult occupant protection rating (out of 5) Points (out of 17) Child occupant protection rating (out of 5) Points (out of 49) Renault Kiger 4 12.34 2 21.05 Mahindra Marazzo 4 12.85 2 22.22 Nissan Magnite 4 11.85 2 24.88 Renault Triber 4 11.62 3 27 Honda Jazz 4 13.89 3 31.54 Tata Tiago/Tigor 4 12.52 3 34.15 Toyota Urban Cruiser 4 13.52 3 36.68 Tata Tigor EV 4 12 4 37.24 Honda City 4 12.03 4 38.27 Mahindra Thar 4 12.52 4 41.11 Tata Nexon 5 16.06 3 25 Tata Altroz 5 16.13 3 29 Mahindra XUV300 5 16.42 4 37.44 Tata Punch 5 16.45 4 40.89 Mahindra XUV700 5 16.03 4 41.66

Note: All of the cars tested here receive dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, seat belt reminder, high speed alert system, ISOFIX anchorages (only in some) and rear parking sensors as standard.

The Mahindra XUV700 receives the highest point in terms of child occupant protection, but it's the Tata Punch leading the Indian cars tested by GNCAP in terms of adult occupant protection.

The Mahindra Marazzo scores a poor 2-star rating for the child occupant’s protection. While it does offer ISOFIX anchorages as standard, the CRS does show incompatibility.

The Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger, both, have scored a comparatively poor 2-star rating in child occupant protection. That’s because both do not offer standard ISOFIX anchorages and incompatible CRS (child restraint systems). Interestingly, the Magnite’s body shell integrity has been rated stable but that of the Kiger is unstable.

The Triber is the safest MPV in this list. It does not offer ISOFIX anchorages as standard and the child seat for the 3 year old (with adult seat belt) was not able to prevent excessive forward movement during the impact. Its bodyshell integrity has been rated unstable.

The Honda Jazz scores decently in adult and child protection with a stable body shell integrity. Although, it doesn’t get ISOFIX anchorages as standard, which would have resulted in better child ratings.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser is the latest model to enter this list. With a 4-star rating, it’s the third safest subcompact SUV. The Urban Cruiser is based on the facelifted Vitara Brezza and therefore, the latter should get the same safety rating.

The Tata Tigor EV scores better than its ICE counterpart in terms of child occupant protection, because of different ISOFIX anchorages. The Tiago, Tigor, and Tigor EV, all three miss out on standard ISOFIX anchorages, which would have increased their ratings. All three models’ body shell integrity has been rated unstable.

The fourth-gen City is the safest Honda on sale, offering four stars for both child and adult occupant protection. However, its bodyshell integrity has been rated unstable and incapable of withstanding further loading (cars are tested at 64kmph). While the fifth-gen City hasn’t been tested in India, it has received a 5-star rating in the ASEAN NCAP.

The Mahindra Thar scores among the highest marks in terms of child occupant protection. It’s primarily because it’s a four-seater and offers 3-point seatbelts for all the passengers. The off-roader has also passed the ESC and side impact tests. The Thar’s safety features include hill hold and hill descent control, electronic stability control, and rear parking sensors.

The Tata Nexon was the first car to receive a 5-star rating in India. The subcompact SUV comes with ESP, traction control, dual front airbags, ISOFIX anchorages, and hill-hold control as standard. If you go for the higher specced variants, you’ll be treated to a rear parking camera and tyre pressure monitoring system.

The Altroz is the safest hatchback tested so far. Just like the other Tata cars, the Altroz also goes through the side impact crash test. The hatchback gets the basic safety package with the range-topping variants offering a rear parking camera.

The Mahindra XUV300 is the safest subcompact SUV with a complete 5-star rating. Its range-topping variants feature up to six airbags, front and rear parking sensors, and ESP.

The Tata Punch scores the maximum points for adult occupants’ protection. Its safety features include dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX anchorages, and a rear parking camera. Its safety rating could be further improved by offering Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and side head impact protection.

The Mahindra XUV700’s range-topping variants feature up to seven airbags, ESP, blind-view monitor, a 360-degree camera, and ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems). The ADAS features adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, auto high-beam assist, and automatic emergency braking.

