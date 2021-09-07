Here Are The Top 10 Highest Selling Cars Of August 2021

Published On Sep 07, 2021 08:00 AM By Anonymous for Maruti Swift

After a long time, the Vitara Brezza has regained its title of the best selling SUV

For the month of August 2021, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno has topped the list of best-selling cars. This time, as usual, six out of the cars are from Maruti, while Kia and Tata have also managed to squeeze in. Here are the top 10 best selling cars of August 2021:

Number Model August 2021 August 2020 July 2021 1 Maruti Baleno 15,646 10,742 14,729 2 Maruti Alto 13,236 14,397 13,654 3 Maruti Vitara Brezza 12,906 6,903 12,676 4 Hyundai Creta 12,597 11,758 13,000 5 Maruti Swift 12,483 14,869 18,434 6 Maruti Eeco 10,666 9,115 10,057 7 Tata Nexon 10,006 5,179 10,287 8 Maruti WagonR 9,628 13,770 22,836 9 Kia Seltos 8,619 10,655 6,983 10 Hyundai Venue 8,377 8,267 8,185

The Baleno is the best selling car of August 2021, reporting 15,646 units sold.

Maruti Suzuki sold 13,236 units of the Alto, seeing a minor decrease over the previous month and August 2020.

The Vitara Brezza is now the best selling SUV, overtaking the long-time winner Hyundai Creta. The compact SUV reported 12,906 units sold, seeing an almost 50 percent rise compared to August 2020.

The Creta maintains its position in the top five ranks, reporting 12,597 units sold in August 2021.

The Maruti Suzuki Swift saw a considerable 30 percent decline in the monthly sales, from 18,434 units sold in July to 12,483 units in August 2021.

The Maruti Suzuki Eeco managed the sixth position, reporting 10,666 units sold.

The Tata Nexon has been entering this list often in the previous months. It’s yearly sales doubled up from 5,179 units in August 2020 to 10,006 units this year.

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR saw a huge 60 percent decline in the monthly sales, from 22,836 units in July to 9,628 units in August.

The Kia Seltos has managed to secure the ninth position, recording sales of 8,619 units.

The last position is taken up by the Hyundai Venue, of which 8,377 units were sold in August this year. It usually competes with the Vitara Brezza for the best selling compact SUV title, but has been left behind this time.

