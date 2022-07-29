Published On Jul 29, 2022 05:36 PM By Tarun for Maruti Grand Vitara

Let’s see how the Grand Vitara fares better than the Creta, at least on paper

The Maruti Grand Vitara has been revealed for India as the carmaker’s first strong-hybrid model. Its bookings are underway, while the compact SUV’s prices will be out in the first week of September. This is Maruti’s rerun in the compact SUV segment, which comprises Toyota Hyryder . (the Grand Vitara’s twin), Hyundai Creta , Kia Seltos , Volkswagen Taigun , Skoda Kushaq , and MG Astor .

So, let’s put the Maruti Grand Vitara against the best-selling model of its segment, the Hyundai Creta. Here are the five key differences between the two compact SUVs that you should know:

Grand Vitara Gets A Strong Hybrid Engine

Just like its Toyota’s counterpart, the Hyryder, the Maruti Grand Vitara also gets a 1.5-litre petrol engine with strong-hybrid assistance. Its electric motor is rated at 80.2PS/141Nm and with the petrol engine combined, the total combined power output of the powertrain stands at 116PS. The battery pack uses engine power and regenerative braking to charge itself.

The Grand Vitara has three drive modes - hybrid, pure petrol, and pure EV. With a claimed (Maruti’s internal testing) average fuel efficiency of 27.97kmpl, the Toyota-Suzuki duo are the most efficient SUVs in the segment. As for the Grand Vitara’s rival, the Hyundai Creta, you get petrol, turbo-petrol and diesel engines.

Hyundai Creta Gets A Diesel Engine

While the Grand Vitara brings in a strong-hybrid powertrain option along with the Hyryder, the Creta has the option of a diesel engine. Why is this important? Well, diesel option still bags the majority of sales in this segment with just over 50 per cent share, compared to petrol.

The Creta’s 115PS 1.5-litre diesel engine can be had with manual and automatic transmissions. Mainly, a diesel engine offers more torque and pulling power than a petrol engine along with delivering high fuel efficiency. However, the strong-hybrid might just beat the oil-burner at its game

Maruti Grand Vitara’s AWD Option

Another important feature of the Grand Vitara is that it will be offered with the option of an all-wheel-drive (AWD) system. We’ve talked about its strong hybrid powertrain above, but the SUV also gets the Brezza, XL6, and Ertiga’s 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol unit.

The mild-hybrid petrol manual variants can be opted with AWD, where you also have ‘Auto’, ‘Snow’, ‘Lock’ and ‘Sport’ terrain modes. The other cars in this segment, barring the Toyota Hyryder of course, get a front-wheel drivetrain.

Additional features Onboard The Grand Vitara

Both SUVs have their own share of additional features, that are their highlights. As for the Maruti Grand Vitara, it gets LED DRLs, hill hold control, electronic stability control, 17-inch wheels, and all-wheel disc brakes as standard, which the Hyundai SUV offers only with higher variants. The Grand Vitara also gets a 360-degree camera, head-up display, and hill descent control, which are missing in the Creta.

Hyundai Creta’s Share Of Additional Features

On the other hand, we also have the Grand Vitara which misses out on some handy and useful features that you find in the Hyundai Creta. The latter gets an electronic parking brake, powered driver seat and a sound system from Bose.

The Maruti Grand Vitara is expected to be priced from Rs 9.5 lakh (ex-showroom). If Maruti manages to price the Vitara’s strong-hybrid variants close to Creta’s diesel range, we would witness a very tough competition between the segment best and the contender.