Modified On Jul 08, 2022 11:21 AM By Tarun for Toyota Hyryder

Here’s a brief comparison between the Hyryder and the current best-selling compact SUV in the market, the Hyundai Creta, to see which one has the goods on paper

Toyota has revealed its first compact SUV for India, the Hyryder. Its official bookings are underway, while the prices will be announced by the end of August. While this marks Toyota’s debut in the compact SUV segment, the Hyryder is actually the ninth model in the segment. It rivals the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, VW Taigun, MG Astor, Nissan Kicks, and Maruti S-Cross and is also an alternative to the Mahindra Scorpio N.

So, here are the advantages and disadvantages of the Toyota Hyryder over the Hyundai Creta:

ADVANTAGES

Hyryder gets a strong-hybrid engine with more fuel efficiency

This has to be the USP of the Toyota Hyryder, as no one in this segment offers the strong-hybrid powertrain. It gets a 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor, combined to deliver 116PS. The electric motor is rated at 80.2PS/141Nm and is capable of running 40 percent of the distance and 60 percent of the time in electric (EV) mode as per the carmaker. While the ARAI-claimed figures are yet to be revealed, Toyota claims that the Hyryder (strong-hybrid) will deliver around 26-28kmpl. This will make it the most fuel-efficient compact SUV.

This segment-exclusive highlight will soon be seen on Maruti’s version of the compact SUV too. As for the Creta, it’s offered with petrol, turbo-petrol and diesel engines.

Hyrder is available with an AWD drivetrain

Another segment-exclusive highlight. The Toyota Hyryder gets the option of an all-wheel drive but not with the strong-hybrid powertrain; the choice of AWD is available only with the mild-hybrid petrol-manual combination. With this drivetrain, the SUV will offer better traction, grip, and handling than all of its front-wheel drive SUV rivals. For reference, it gets a 103PS 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine with 5-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter transmissions.

What Hyryder Offers Over Creta

The Hyryder offers some additional features over the Creta and vice-a-versa. Creta. So, these are some of the feature highlights that we see on the Hyrder but not on the Creta:

LED DRLs (standard)

360-degree camera

Hill hold control (standard)

Vehicle stability management (standard)

17-inch wheels (standard)

All-wheel disc brakes (standard)

Head-up display

Hill descent control

Hyryder offers a better standard safety suite and 17-inch wheels as standard for all the variants, even for the spare tyre.

DISADVANTAGES

Creta Gets The Option Of Diesel Engine

The Toyota Hyryder does not get a diesel option, despite the fuel option being a major contributor to the compact SUV segment’s sales. While it will be more efficient than the Hyundai Creta diesel, the latter at least has the choice of it. With the Hyundai SUV, you get a 115PS 1.5-litre diesel engine, paired with 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions. For reference, the diesel-manual claims to offer 21.4kmpl, while the diesel-auto delivers 18.5kmpl.

Creta Has A More Powerful Engine Option

Since we’re still hung up on the powertrains, the Hyundai Creta has one more trick up its sleeve. It gets a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine, which is rated at 140PS and 242Nm, and comes paired with a 7-speed DCT (dual clutch auto). In comparison to the Hyryder’s strong-hybrid, you get about 25PS more and 37PS more than its mild-hybrid version.

What Creta Offers Over Hyryder

Now, it’s time to see what does the Hyryder miss in comparison to the Creta:

Electronic parking brake

Powered driver’s seat

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Bose premium sound system

These four features are quite handy and are actually useful in daily usage.

The prices will play a crucial role in determining the Hyryder’s success. There would be a tough competition if its strong-hybrid variants are priced closer to the Creta’s diesel variants, which currently retail from Rs 10.91 lakh to Rs 18.18 lakh (ex-showroom).