Here Are 12 Cars Priced From Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh That Are Coming To Auto Expo 2020

Modified On Jan 30, 2020 11:20 AM By Saransh for Skoda Vision IN

Planning to buy a car in the Rs 10-20 lakh bracket? These are the cars that are set to debut at India’s largest auto show

Auto Expo 2020 is just around the corner. Like always, the event will be a platform for various manufacturers to launch new cars and unveil future products in the form of concepts and prototypes. While we have already compiled a list of cars under Rs 10 lakh that are set to be showcased at the expo, let’s take a look at what’s set to arrive in the Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh price bracket.

Skoda Vision IN Concept:

The Skoda Vision IN concept will preview Skoda’s upcoming compact SUV that will go on sale in Q2 2021. The Vision IN concept looks more rugged and imposing than anything we have seen from Skoda till now. It gets a bold grille with split headlamps, large vents, and a rugged skid plate. At the rear, it features Kamiq-like tail lamps with a lightbar across the lower section of the boot lid. It also gets ‘SKODA’ lettering between the tail lamps like all new Skoda models. The production-spec SUV is likely to look largely similar to the concept except for some minor modifications.

On the inside, the concept gets a dual-tone interior with a floating infotainment screen and digital instrument cluster. All these features are expected to feature in the production-spec car as well. It will be a petrol-only SUV and it is also expected to get a CNG option. Once launched, the production-spec Vision IN concept will take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. Its expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakh.

Volkswagen T-ROC:

Another compact SUV from the VW Group, the T-ROC is around the same size as compact SUVs such as the Creta and Seltos. However, the VW will be a more premium offering and feature a unique coupe-like styling.

It is expected to be priced around Rs 18 lakh, which will put it up against SUVs such as the Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson. It could pack features like a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 9.2-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a panoramic sunroof and parking assistance system as well as connected car tech. Under the hood, expect the T-ROC to feature a 1.5-litre TSI engine with a 7-speed DSG. There will be no diesel on offer.

Skoda Karoq:

The Karoq is to Skoda what the Tucson is to Hyundai. Expected to go on sale soon after the expo, the Karoq is a mid-size SUV that will take on the likes of the Jeep Compass and the Hyundai Tucson. It looks quite similar to its elder sibling, the Kodiaq, as far as design is concerned. Under the hood, the Karoq will be powered by a 1.5-litre TSI EVO turbocharged petrol engine. Skoda will not offer a diesel engine with the Karoq SUV.

Skoda Rapid:

Apart from an array of SUVs, VW Group will also bring the updated Rapid to the expo. No, it won’t be the next-gen version of the sedan. Instead, it will be the BS6 variant powered by an all-new 1.0 TSI turbo-petrol unit that produces 115PS and 200Nm. This engine will be mated to 6-speed manual gearbox along with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic. Like other BS6 models from the VW Group, the Rapid will also be petrol-only offering from now on. There are minor design changes on the cards as well.

Tata Gravitas:

Tata will launch the much-awaited 7-seater Harrier at the Auto Expo. Called the Gravitas, the SUV shares its design, features and engine with the Harrier. While it looks like the Harrier from the front, the Gravitas gets an updated rear end and is even longer than the 5-seater SUV. The Gravitas will also get the option of a 6-speed automatic gearbox along with the same 6-speed manual from the Harrier.

In terms of features, the Gravitas will offer a similar set of features as the Harrier. So expect auto AC, a touchscreen infotainment system with connected car tech and a sunroof too. The Gravitas is expected to be priced in range of Rs 15 lakh to Rs 19 lakh. Once launched, it will rival the likes of the Mahindra XUV500 and the upcoming MG Hector 6-seater.

Tata Harrier AT:

Tata launched the Harrier in January 2019. Although it was well received by customers, there was one major drawback to the SUV - the lack of an automatic gearbox. Tata plans to rectify that with the launch of the Harrier AT at Auto Expo 2020. It will get a Hyundai-sourced 6-speed torque converter mated to the same 2.0-litre diesel engine that is found in the manual Harrier. The BS6 2.0-litre engine is likely to produce 170PS of power, 30PS more than its BS4 counterpart. Tata wil also equip the updated Harrier with a panoramic sunroof and a new dual-tone variant! The automatic variant of the Harrier is expected to command a premium of Rs 1 lakh over the top-spec manual variant, which is currently priced at Rs 17.19 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

2020 Hyundai Creta:

Hyundai will debut the second-gen Creta at the Auto Expo. It will be offered with three BS6 engine options - a set of 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines and a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol. All three engines will come with different automatic transmission option. The 1.5-litre petrol will get a CVT, the 1.5-litre will get a 6-speed AT and the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol will get a 7-speed DCT. All of these engine-transmission combinations are already on offer in the Kia Seltos.

The new Creta will be loaded in terms of features. Expect it to get a 10.25-inch infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof as well as other important features like connected car tech, auto AC, LED headlamps and upto six airbags. The new Creta is expected to be priced from from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 16 lakh. It will renew its rivalry with the Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks and Renault Captur.

Hyundai Tucson Facelift:

Hyundai will also launch the facelifted Tucson at Auto Expo 2020. It features updated exterior styling, making the SUV look sharper than before. On the inside, it gets a completely revised cabin. Under the hood, the facelifted Tucson will get the same 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines as the current model, albeit in a BS6-compliant form. The 2.0-litre diesel engine is now expected to be mated to an 8-speed automatic instead of a 6-speed AT. The Hyundai Tucson facelift is expected to cost more than the current version which retails from Rs 18.76 lakh to Rs 26.97 lakh.

2020 Mahindra XUV500:

Mahindra will preview the second-gen XUV500 at Auto Expo 2020 as an EV concept. The production-spec model is expected to hit the market in the second half of 2020. It is expected to feature new BS6 compliant 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines mated to manual and automatic gearbox options. The second-gen XUV500 will continue to be a 7-seater offering. Once launched, it will take on the likes of the upcoming Tata Gravitas, the 6-seater MG Hector as well as the Tata Harrier.

MG Hector 6-seater:

MG will debut the 6-seater version of the Hector at Auto Expo 2020. The SUV has already been spotted testing in the country and it looks quite similar to facelifted China-spec SUV. The 6-seater Hector will also be slightly longer than the 5-seater version, just like the Gravitas and the Harrier. While the cabin layout remains the same, it gets two captain seats in the second row instead of a bench seat. It will also feature an additional third row seat. MG could also offer a 7-seater version of the SUV with a bench seat in the second row. On the features front, it is likely to be identical to the standard Hector.

Similarly, under the hood, the 6-seater variant is expected to get the Hector’s 1.5-litre turbo-petrol that makes 143PS of power and 250Nm of torque and the 2.0-litre Fiat-sourced diesel engine that churns out 170PS and 350Nm. The gearboxes are expected to remain the same too, with a 6-speed manual for the petrol and diesel and a DCT for the petrol. MG is also expected to rename the 6-seater Hector. The 6-seater Hector is likely to attract a premium of over Rs 1 lakh over the standard Hector. Once launched, it will rival the likes of the upcoming Tata Gravitas and Mahindra XUV500.

Great Wall Motors Concept H:

Great Wall Motors will make its India debut at Auto Expo 2020. While the carmaker is expected to put on a big show at the event with at least 10 cars at its pavilion, the centre of attraction will be the Haval Concept H, which is set to make its global debut in India. GWM has not disclosed any details about the concept yet, but since the Haval only makes SUV, the concept is also expected to be an SUV.

Maruti Futuro-e Concept:

Maruti Suzuki will debut the Futuro-e concept at Auto Expo 2020. It is expected to preview Maruti’s rival to the Nexon EV, which went on sale recently. From what little is known about the concept, it bears a coupe-SUV-like profile with a high-set bonnet and sharp LED headlamps that are connected to the Y-shaped LED tail lamps by the shoulder line. More details about the electric concept will be revealed at the event, but it is expected to have a range of over 300km. Not only does the Futuro-e concept give a glimpse of Maruti’s electric future, it also gives us an idea of where the carmaker plans to go with its new design language.

