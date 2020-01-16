Skoda VISION IN: 5 Things You Should Know

Published On Jan 16, 2020 12:11 PM By Sonny for Skoda Vision IN

The compact SUV concept will be launched in India by 2021

The Skoda pavilion at the Auto Expo 2020 is expected to feature a few upcoming SUV offerings and BS6 updated models. Among them would be the showstopper VISION IN concept SUV. Here’s what you need to know about it:

Previews New Skoda SUV For India

The VISION IN is based on the localised version of the VW Group’s MQB A0 platform - the MQB A0 IN. As a result, it previews the first India-spec Skoda compact SUV that will launch here in Q2 2021. The new compact SUV will be locally manufactured with over 90 per cent localisation likely to price it competitively.

Distinct Exterior Design

The VISION IN sketches revealed a more aggressive styling than the likes of the Skoda Karoq and Kamiq SUVs. It has a bold grille with split headlamps, large vents, and a rugged skid plate. Around the back, it has Kamiq-like tail lamps with a lightbar across the lower section of the boot lid. It also has the Skoda lettering between the tail lamps like all-new Skoda models. The VISION IN’s rear bumper also features a rugged design.

Sleek Interior With Coloured Inserts

Skoda has also teased the interior of the VISION IN concept with design sketches. It features orange inserts that match the exterior colour to contrast the dark grey cabin theme. The VISION IN also gets a large touchscreen display for the free-floating infotainment system, likely a 9.2-inch unit as seen on the Euro-spec Kamiq. It also has a touchscreen interface for the climate controls in the central console tunnel with a Porsche-like drive selector stick. The VISION IN concept also gets a flat-bottom steering wheel and a digital instrument cluster that are likely to make it to the production-spec SUV.

Expected Engine

The VISION IN concept and the compact SUV it previews will likely be powered by a new 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine. This engine is expected to be tuned to an output of 115PS and 200Nm while mated to a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DSG automatic. Skoda won’t be bringing any diesel engines for the smaller SUV and will instead offer a CNG variant with the same engine.

Rivals In The Segment

When the Skoda VISION IN concept transitions into a production-spec model, it will be entering the highly competitive compact SUV segment. It would take on the likes of the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta as well as aggressively priced mid-size SUVs such as the MG Hector and Tata Harrier.