Tata Harrier Automatic With Panoramic Sunroof Coming At Auto Expo 2020

Published On Jan 27, 2020 03:05 PM By Rohit for Tata Harrier

It is likely to be introduced in the new top-spec XZ+ variant

Tata will offer the Harrier automatic with a BS6-compliant 2.0-litre diesel engine.

The power output is expected to be as much as the MG Hector and Jeep Compass, at 170PS.

Will come in a new red exterior colour shade with bigger 18-inch alloy wheels.

The entire BS6 range will be available at a premium over the outgoing BS4 Harrier.

Tata surprised us with the 2020 Harrier at the launch of the Altroz and the facelifted Tiago, Tigor and Nexon. Now, the Indian carmaker has once again teased the SUV in a new video. It is safe to presume that Tata will debut the Harrier automatic along with its BS6 variant lineup at the Auto Expo 2020.

As seen in the teaser, the 2020 Harrier will get a new red exterior colour option with a black roof. What’s more, the SUV will also come with a panoramic sunroof and a bigger set of alloy wheels (probably 18 inches). For now, the Harrier is offered with an electric sunroof as an accessory. Tata is also expected to offer connected car technology as seen on the recently launched Nexon facelift. The automatic and the panoramic sunroof is expected to be introduced with a new range-topping XZ+ variant.

The Harrier is likely to feature a 6-speed automatic torque converter gearbox that will be sourced from Hyundai. It will be coupled with the same 2.0-litre diesel engine although in BS6 form. While the power output is expected to go up from 140PS to 170PS -- as much as the MG Hector and Jeep Compass -- it will produce the same amount of torque (350Nm).

The BS4 Harrier is priced from Rs 13.43 lakh to Rs 17.3 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The BS6 update is likely to come with a price hike of over Rs 1 lakh. We expect the Harrier automatic variant to command a premium of over Rs 1 lakh over its corresponding manual version. It will continue to fight it out with the MG Hector , Jeep Compass, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos , and Mahindra XUV500.

Read More on : Tata Harrier diesel