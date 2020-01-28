Mahindra To Preview All-New XUV500 At Auto Expo 2020

Published On Jan 28, 2020 05:43 PM By Sonny for Mahindra XUV500 2020

Mahindra to bring four EVs to Auto Expo 2020 including what appears to be an electric mid-size SUV concept

The electric mid-size SUV concept will preview the upcoming second-gen XUV500.

The second-gen XUV500 is likely to have an all-electric version as well.

The ICE version of the Mahindra XUV500 is expected to be launched in the second half of 2020.

The second-gen XUV500 will also spawn a Ford SUV with a different top-hat.

The Mahindra XUV500 is due to receive a generational update in 2020. The upcoming SUV has been spied testing already and it seems that the new XUV500 will be previewed at Auto Expo 2020 in the form of an electric concept. A new teaser from the brand showcases four models, with the orange one likely to be a mid-size SUV.

This new all-electric concept could be more than just a preview of the new XUV500. It could also be the first look at a future Mahindra EV of the same size. Back in 2017, the Managing Director of Mahindra & Mahindra, Dr. Pawan Goenka, stated that all future Mahindra SUVs would get an electrified alter ego. While we are still waiting for the final production-spec electric KUV100, the electric version of the XUV300 sub-4m SUV has already been confirmed. An electric version of the new XUV500 would be a logical step towards emission-free mobility.

The electric mid-size concept seems to feature an evolved design of the current XUV500. It gets a smaller, sleeker version of the Mahindra’s slatted grille flanked by multi-LED headlamp units. While no powertrain details have yet been discussed, it is likely to offer a range of around 350-400km with fast charging capabilities too. The final production-ready version of the electric Mahindra mid-size SUV can be expected to arrive at showrooms in a couple of years.

Meanwhile, the regular internal combustion engine version of the new XUV500 is expected to feature new BS6 compliant 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines under its bonnet. The new XUV500 has been spied testing wearing camouflage. Images of a few details like the refreshed cabin layout and automatic transmission are available online. It will remain a 7-seater option in the mid-size SUV segment. The new XUV500 will also be sharing its underpinnings with a future Ford SUV as part of Mahindra’s joint venture with the American carmaker.

The second-gen Mahindra XUV500 is expected to be launched in the second half of 2020. It will resume its rivalry with the likes of the MG Hector and Tata Harrier as well as new arrivals like the Tata Gravitas and upcoming rivals from Skoda, Volkswagen, Great Wall Motors.

