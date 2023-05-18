  • English
Getting A Sub-4m SUV Home Could Take Up To Nine Months In Top Cities This May

Published On May 18, 2023 08:00 AM By Rohit for Maruti Brezza

Only the Renault and Nissan SUVs are readily available in some of the top cities on the list

Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite

The sub-4m SUVs segment continues to be one of the most popular and sought-after segments in India, therefore creating a fair bit of pending orders and long waiting periods. There are as many as eight SUVs in this space, including the Hyundai Venue N Line. Given their popularity and the unsettled global supply situation, most SUVs in this segment are having some long wait times. Check the model-wise waiting period in 20 key cities detailed below:

City

Maruti Brezza

Kia Sonet

Tata Nexon

Hyundai Venue/ Venue N Line

Mahindra XUV300

Nissan Magnite

Renault Kiger

New Delhi

3 months

2-3 months

2-3 months

2-3 months

3-6 months

0.5 months

2.5-3 months

Bengaluru

7.5-9 months

2 months

2 months

2 months

3-4 months

1-1.5 months

2 months

Mumbai

3-4 months

3 months

2-4 months

2-3 months

5 months

0.5-1 month

1.5-2 months

Hyderabad

3-4 months

2-3 months

1-2 months

1-1.5 months/ 2.5 months

2-3 months

No waiting

1 month

Pune

3 months

2 months

2-4 months

3-4 months/ 3.5-4 months

2-3 months

1 month

No waiting

Chennai

3-4 months

2 months

3-5.5 months

3-4 months/ 2 months

2-3 months

1 month

Less than a week

Jaipur

3 months

2-3 months

2-3 months

1-1.5 months/ 2.5 months

3 months

1 month

0.5 months

Ahmedabad

4 months

2-3 months

3 months

3-4 months/ 2 months

3-4 months

1 month

0.5-1 month

Gurugram

3 months

1 month

3 months

2-3 months

2-3 months

0.5-1 month

0.5 months

Lucknow

3 months

2-3 months

2 months

2 months/ 3 months

3-4 months

1 month

0.5 months

Kolkata

3-4 months

2-2.5 months

2.5-4 months

2.5 months/ 3 months

2-4 months

1 month

1 month

Thane

3 months

2 months

2-3 months

3 months

2-3 months

0.5 months

0.5 months

Surat

3 months

2 months

1-2 months

3-4 months/ 3.5-4 months

2-3 months

1 month

1 week

Ghaziabad

4-5 months

2 months

2-3 months

2-2.5 months

4.5-5 months

1 month

0.5-1 month

Chandigarh

2.5-3 months

1 month

2-4 months

2-3 months

3-4 months

No waiting

1 month

Coimbatore

3 months

2 months

2-3 months

2.5 months/ 3 months

2-3 months

1 month

1 month

Patna

2.5-3 months

2 months

1-2 months

3-4 months/ 2 months

4.5-5 months

1 month

No waiting

Faridabad

3 months

2 months

1.5-2 months

2 months

5 months

0.5-1 month

1 month

Indore

3-4 months

3-4 months

3-5.5 months

2-2.5 months

3-6 months

0.5-1 month

0.5-1 month

Noida

2.5-3 months

2 months

3 months

2-2.5 months

3-4 months

1 month

No waiting

Also See: This DC2-designed Custom Crossover Is ACTUALLY A Sensible Luxury SUV Underneath

Takeaways

Maruti Brezza

  • Maruti’s sub-4m SUV, the Brezza, has the highest waiting period here, ranging between 7.5 and 9 months in Bengaluru. On average, buyers can expect to wait around 3 months to take delivery.

  • Following the Maruti SUV is the Mahindra XUV300, enduring a maximum waiting time of up to six months in the national capital, and in Indore. Here the average wait time ranges between 2 to 3 months across cities, but stretching to 5 months in Mumbai, Ghaziabad, Patna and Faridabad.

Tata Nexon

  • Tata’s Nexon can be had with an average wait time of 3 months. However, those in Chennai and Indore will have to wait the longest (up to 5 months) to drive the SUV home. This does not include the Nexon EV Prime or Nexon EV Max.

  • The Kia Sonet is witnessing a wait time of around 2.5 months across the country, with the highest period being in Indore (4 months).

Hyundai Venue N Line and Venue

  • Both the Hyundai Venue and Venue N Line are available in around 2.5-3 months time in most cities across India, but have the maximum waiting period of 4 months in Pune, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Surat and Patna.

  • The Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite are the most readily available SUVs in the segment with an average wait time of 1 month, and zero waiting in Hyderabad (Kiger) and Pune, Patna and Noida (Magnite).

