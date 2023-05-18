Published On May 18, 2023 08:00 AM By Rohit for Maruti Brezza

Only the Renault and Nissan SUVs are readily available in some of the top cities on the list

The sub-4m SUVs segment continues to be one of the most popular and sought-after segments in India, therefore creating a fair bit of pending orders and long waiting periods. There are as many as eight SUVs in this space, including the Hyundai Venue N Line. Given their popularity and the unsettled global supply situation, most SUVs in this segment are having some long wait times. Check the model-wise waiting period in 20 key cities detailed below:

City Maruti Brezza Kia Sonet Tata Nexon Hyundai Venue/ Venue N Line Mahindra XUV300 Nissan Magnite Renault Kiger New Delhi 3 months 2-3 months 2-3 months 2-3 months 3-6 months 0.5 months 2.5-3 months Bengaluru 7.5-9 months 2 months 2 months 2 months 3-4 months 1-1.5 months 2 months Mumbai 3-4 months 3 months 2-4 months 2-3 months 5 months 0.5-1 month 1.5-2 months Hyderabad 3-4 months 2-3 months 1-2 months 1-1.5 months/ 2.5 months 2-3 months No waiting 1 month Pune 3 months 2 months 2-4 months 3-4 months/ 3.5-4 months 2-3 months 1 month No waiting Chennai 3-4 months 2 months 3-5.5 months 3-4 months/ 2 months 2-3 months 1 month Less than a week Jaipur 3 months 2-3 months 2-3 months 1-1.5 months/ 2.5 months 3 months 1 month 0.5 months Ahmedabad 4 months 2-3 months 3 months 3-4 months/ 2 months 3-4 months 1 month 0.5-1 month Gurugram 3 months 1 month 3 months 2-3 months 2-3 months 0.5-1 month 0.5 months Lucknow 3 months 2-3 months 2 months 2 months/ 3 months 3-4 months 1 month 0.5 months Kolkata 3-4 months 2-2.5 months 2.5-4 months 2.5 months/ 3 months 2-4 months 1 month 1 month Thane 3 months 2 months 2-3 months 3 months 2-3 months 0.5 months 0.5 months Surat 3 months 2 months 1-2 months 3-4 months/ 3.5-4 months 2-3 months 1 month 1 week Ghaziabad 4-5 months 2 months 2-3 months 2-2.5 months 4.5-5 months 1 month 0.5-1 month Chandigarh 2.5-3 months 1 month 2-4 months 2-3 months 3-4 months No waiting 1 month Coimbatore 3 months 2 months 2-3 months 2.5 months/ 3 months 2-3 months 1 month 1 month Patna 2.5-3 months 2 months 1-2 months 3-4 months/ 2 months 4.5-5 months 1 month No waiting Faridabad 3 months 2 months 1.5-2 months 2 months 5 months 0.5-1 month 1 month Indore 3-4 months 3-4 months 3-5.5 months 2-2.5 months 3-6 months 0.5-1 month 0.5-1 month Noida 2.5-3 months 2 months 3 months 2-2.5 months 3-4 months 1 month No waiting

Takeaways

Maruti’s sub-4m SUV, the Brezza, has the highest waiting period here, ranging between 7.5 and 9 months in Bengaluru. On average, buyers can expect to wait around 3 months to take delivery.

Following the Maruti SUV is the Mahindra XUV300, enduring a maximum waiting time of up to six months in the national capital, and in Indore. Here the average wait time ranges between 2 to 3 months across cities, but stretching to 5 months in Mumbai, Ghaziabad, Patna and Faridabad.

Tata’s Nexon can be had with an average wait time of 3 months. However, those in Chennai and Indore will have to wait the longest (up to 5 months) to drive the SUV home. This does not include the Nexon EV Prime or Nexon EV Max.

The Kia Sonet is witnessing a wait time of around 2.5 months across the country, with the highest period being in Indore (4 months).

Both the Hyundai Venue and Venue N Line are available in around 2.5-3 months time in most cities across India, but have the maximum waiting period of 4 months in Pune, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Surat and Patna.

The Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite are the most readily available SUVs in the segment with an average wait time of 1 month, and zero waiting in Hyderabad (Kiger) and Pune, Patna and Noida (Magnite).

