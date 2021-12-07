Get Up To Rs 50,000 Off On Select Hyundai Cars This December

Published On Dec 07, 2021 10:39 AM By Tarun for Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Though there are no offers on the Venue, Creta, Alcazar, Elantra, Tucson, and Kona EV this month, there’s still a lot to be excited for this month

The Santro and i20 are available with benefits of up to Rs 40,000.

The Grand i10 Nios and Aura are available with discounts worth up to Rs 50,000.

Offers include cash discounts, exchange benefits and corporate discounts.

No cash discounts for the CNG variants.

As the year is coming to an end, Hyundai is offering discounts of up to Rs 50,000 on the Grand i10 Nios, Aura, i20, and Santro for the last month of 2021. You can avail cash and corporate discounts and exchange benefits on the above mentioned models, while the rest of the lineup does not receive any.

Here’s how much you can save on the aforementioned Hyundais this December:

Hyundai Santro

Discount Amount Cash discount Up to Rs 25,000 Exchange offer Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Total Up to Rs 40,000

The cash discount for the base-spec Era variant is limited to Rs 10,000, and none for the CNG variants.

Rest of the variants - Magna, Sportz, and Asta - get a cash benefit of Rs 25,000.

The entry-level Hyundai retails from Rs 4.76 lakh to Rs 6.44 lakh.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Discount Amount Cash discount Up to Rs 35,000 Exchange offer Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Total Up to Rs 50,000

The Turbo variant gets the highest discounts, with a cash discount of Rs 35,000 while the rest only get Rs 10,000 off. That brings the total savings on the other variants down by half to just Rs 25,000.

In the case of the Nios as well, there’s no cash benefit on the CNG variants.

The Grand i10 Nios is priced from Rs 5.28 lakh to Rs 8.50 lakh.

Hyundai Aura

Discount Amount Cash discount Up to Rs 35,000 Exchange offer Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Total Up to Rs 50,000

The Hyundai Aura is available with the same set of offers as on the Grand i10 Nios.

The turbov variant is offered with a cash discount of Rs 35,000 while the other trims get only Rs 10,000 off.

The subcompact sedan is priced from Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 9.36 lakh.

Hyundai i20

Discount Amount Cash discount Up to Rs 25,000 Exchange offer Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Total Up to Rs 40,000

The turbo-iMT variants are available with a cash discount of Rs 25,000.

The diesel variants miss out on the cash benefit but get exchange and corporate benefits and offer total savings of up to Rs 15,000.

The other petrol variants of the i20 don’t get any year-end benefits or discounts.

Note: These offers are applicable to select models (and variants) and may vary from one state to the other. For exact discounts, please contact your nearest dealership. Also, if you buy a December 2021 unit, it may negatively affect your car’s resale value compared to a January 2022 unit.

