Get Discounts Of Up To Rs 69,000 On Maruti Arena Cars This November

Modified On Nov 11, 2024 02:02 PM By Yashika for Maruti Alto K10

The carmaker has provided discounts on the special editions of the Wagon R and the Brezza as well

The 2024 Swift offers the highest discount of up to Rs 69,000 among all the Arena models.

Discount of up to Rs 67,000 is available on the Wagon R’s Waltz Edition.

Maruti is offering savings of up to Rs 52,100 on the Alto K10 and the S-Presso.

All offers are valid till the end of November.

Planning to add a Maruti Arena car into your garage this month? Now is a great time! The carmaker has released a list of offers for November 2024, on all Arena models except for the Ertiga. These offers include cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate benefits, which will allow you to save up to Rs 69,000 this month. Maruti has also offered discounts on special editions of the Wagon R and the Brezza. Here are the model-wise offers for November 2024:

Alto K10

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 35,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 2,100 Total Benefits Up to Rs 52,100

The carmaker is offering these discounts on AMT (automated manual transmission) variants of the Maruti Alto K10, while the manual and CNG variants are being offered with a reduced cash discount of Rs 30,000 and Rs 25,000, respectively.

The exchange bonus and corporate discount remain unchanged across all the variants.

The Alto K10 is priced from Rs 3.99 lakh to Rs 5.96 lakh.

S-Presso

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 35,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 2,100 Total Benefits Up to Rs 52,100

All AMT variants of the Maruti S-Presso come with these aforementioned savings.

The manual and CNG variants get lower cash discounts of Rs 30,000 and Rs 25,000, respectively.

That said, the exchange bonus and corporate discount remain unchanged, irrespective of the variant chosen.

Maruti retails the hatchback between Rs 4.26 lakh and Rs 6.12 lakh.

Wagon R

Regular Variants

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 2,100 Total Benefits Up to Rs 42,100

The Maruti Wagon R gets these benefits on the AMT variants of both petrol engines. All the manual variants, on the other hand, get a reduced cash discount of Rs 20,000.

While the CNG variants get a lower cash discount of Rs 20,000, they do get an additional dealer offer worth up to Rs 10,000, totalling the benefits to up to Rs 47,100.

The exchange bonus and corporate discount remain unchanged across all the variants.

Maruti is also offering some benefits on its newly launched ‘Waltz Edition’. Here are the details:

Wagon R Waltz Edition

Offer Amount Discount On Special Edition Kit Up to Rs 35,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 2,100 Total Benefits Up to Rs 52,100

The discounts mentioned above are applicable on lower-spec LXI petrol variant of the Maruti Wagon R Waltz Edition. This includes a discount of Rs 30,000 from the Maruti on the special edition kit, along with an additional exchange discount of up to Rs 15,000 offered by the dealer.

The carmaker is also offering a kit worth Rs 35,000 for only Rs 5,000 on the mid-spec VXi and ZXi petrol variants of the hatchback, along with an additional exchange bonus of up to Rs 15,000.

The AMT Waltz Edition variant and the VXi CNG Waltz Edition variant receive a free kit worth Rs 35,000, and get a total benefit of up to Rs 52,100, including an exchange bonus worth up to Rs 15,000.

The lower-spec LXi CNG variant gets the special edition kit at a discount of Rs 15,000, and gets an additional exchange bonus of up to Rs 15,000.

A corporate discount of Rs 2,100 is available with all variants.

Maruti Wagon R is priced from Rs 5.55 lakh to Rs 7.33 lakh.

Celerio

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 35,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 2,100 Total Benefits Up to Rs 52,100

The above-mentioned benefits are available only with the AMT variants of the Maruti Celerio.

Its manual and CNG trims are carrying a lower cash discount of Rs 30,000 and Rs 25,000, respectively, while the exchange and corporate benefits remain the same.

The hatchback’s prices range between Rs 5.37 lakh and Rs 7.04 lakh.

Eeco

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Rs 25,000

These savings are being offered on all trims of the Maruti Eeco.

No corporate benefits are available with the van.

Maruti’s people-mover is priced from Rs 5.32 lakh to Rs 6.58 lakh.

Old-gen Swift

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 25,000

The aforementioned benefits are being offered with the MT and AMT variants of the old-gen Swift, valid till the remaining stock gets cleared.

However, the CNG variants do not get any cash discount and can only be had with an exchange bonus.

The last recorded price of the old-gen Maruti Swift was from Rs 6.24 lakh to Rs 9.14 lakh.

Swift 2024

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 35,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Additional Dealer Offer Up to Rs 19,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 69,000

Customers looking for the top-spec ZXi and ZXi+ AMT variants of the 2024 Maruti Swift will receive the above-mentioned discounts. That said, the ZXi and ZXi+ manual variants receive a lower cash discount of up to Rs 30,000, while the other offers remain unchanged. These variants also get an additional dealer discount of up to Rs 19,000.

The base-spec LXi and mid-spec VXi, VXi (O) manual variants get a reduced cash discount of up to Rs 20,000, along with an additional offer from the dealer of up to Rs 9,000 and up to Rs 19,000, respectively.

The mid-spec VXi, VXi (O) AMT variants get a cash discount of up to Rs 25,000, along with additional savings of up to Rs 19,000 from the dealership.

The CNG variants of the Swift do not get any cash discount. However, they get the highest dealer discount of up to Rs 20,000.

It is priced from Rs 6.49 lakh to Rs 9.60 lakh.

Dzire

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 30,000

The Maruti Dzire’s AMT variants are carrying savings of up to Rs 30,000, as mentioned above, while the manual variants of the sub-4m sedan get a reduced cash discount of up to Rs 10,000. That said, the exchange bonus remains unchanged.

Maruti is not providing any benefits on the Dzire’s CNG variants.

The Dzire is priced between Rs 6.57 lakh and Rs 9.34 lakh.

Also Read: Here’s Everything That You Can Expect To See At The Upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 Motor Show

Brezza

Offer Amount (Regular Variants) Amount ( Urbano Edition) Cash Discount Up to Rs 15,000 Up to Rs 17,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Up to Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 30,000 Up to Rs 32,000

The above-mentioned offers are valid on the top-spec Zxi and Zxi+ variants of the Maruti Brezza. That said, these 2 variants in manual transmission, receive a lower cash discount of up to Rs 10,000.

The LXi Urbano Edition gets the highest cash discount of up to Rs 17,000, while the VXi Urbano Edition (both manual and automatic) gets a reduced cash benefit of up to Rs 8,500.

The lower-spec and mid-spec Lxi and Vxi MT variants and mid-spec Vxi AMT variant are not being offered with any cash discount.

The exchange bonus of up to Rs 15,000 remains the same irrespective of the variant selected.

The carmaker has not offered any discount on the CNG variants.

The Maruti Brezza is priced from Rs 8.34 lakh to Rs 14.14 lakh.

Note:

All prices mentioned above are ex-showroom.

These discounts may differ based on your location and the variant chosen. To know more, we recommend you contact your nearest Maruti Arena dealership.

Make sure to follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for more automotive updates.

Read More on : Maruti Alto K10 on road price