Kia Carnival 2021

However, don’t get your hopes too high as Kia might not even offer the luxury MPV in our market anymore

This generation of the Carnival (KA4) was globally unveiled in 2020.

It’s based on a new platform and has grown in size compared to its predecessor.

Equipment on board consists of a digital driver’s display and a larger touchscreen.

Likely powered by the same 2.2-litre diesel engine as the pre-facelift model, with an eight-speed AT.

If brought to India, it could be priced from Rs 26 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

Kia’s lineup for Auto Expo 2023 showcases a wide range of new models and concepts including the fourth-gen Carnival (KA4). The marque globally unveiled the new MPV in 2020.

New Carnival vs Outgoing Model

The new Carnival sits on a different platform from the outgoing model, and it’s bigger than the latter. Kia has opted for a new design language for the MPV, giving it a more premium and robust look.

It features a revamped interior as well, with the new dashboard housing a larger touchscreen, digital driver’s display, new climate control panel and a rotary drive selector.

The MPV’s safety net incorporates advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features including auto-emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and lane keep assist. Other safety equipment includes multiple airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), and front and rear parking sensors.

What’s Powering It?

Kia has likely provided the fourth-gen Carnival with the same 2.2-litre diesel engine (202PS/440Nm) as the outgoing model. It can be had only with the eight-speed automatic transmission. Globally, there are other powertrains on offer, including a V6 option.

Expected Launch, Price And Rivals

If Kia does bring the new Carnival to India, expect it to have a starting price of Rs 26 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the carmaker is yet to zero in on its final plans with respect to the new Carnival MPV in India, so it might not be offered in our market at all. Although it doesn’t have any direct rivals in our market, it will continue to serve as a premium alternative to the Toyota Innova Hycross.

