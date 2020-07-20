Fourth-gen Honda City To See A Variant Rejig

Published On Jul 20, 2020 11:43 AM By Dhruv.A for Honda City 4th Generation

The previous-generation Honda City is already attracting healthy discounts in the wake of the new model launch

The fifth-gen Honda City’s pricing has been largely well received as the new model commands a rather acceptable Rs 10.90 lakh to Rs 14.65 lakh. It’s priced very close to the existing model with the maximum difference between any two variants being Rs 44,000. But things get rather confusing when you dial in the fact that the old City will remain on sale, albeit as a petrol-only model.

How will Honda ease the confusion among buyers? Is it really sensible to price the two cars so close? Or are they looking to discontinue the fourth-gen City? Well, the answer to the previous question is a partial yes. Read on to know what we are talking about.

Variant Fourth-gen City Fifth-gen City Difference SV MT Rs 9.91 lakh NA V MT Rs 10.66 lakh Rs 10.90 lakh Rs 24,000 (New City Expensive) VX MT Rs 11.82 lakh Rs 12.26 lakh Rs 44,000 (New City Expensive) V CVT Rs 12.01 lakh Rs 12.20 lakh Rs 19,000 (New City Expensive) ZX MT Rs 13.01 lakh Rs 13.15 lakh Rs 14,000 (New City Expensive) VX CVT Rs 13.12 lakh Rs 13.56 lakh Rs 44,000 (New City Expensive) ZX CVT Rs 14.31 lakh Rs 14.45 lakh Rs 14,000 (New City Expensive)

The answers to the above questions are two-fold. Firstly, Honda has hinted to CarDekho that it plans on rehashing the fourth-gen City’s variant lineup. It is also currently offering discounts worth up to Rs 1.60 lakh on the fourth-gen City with the highest savings reserved for the top-spec ZX CVT. You can check out the price difference between the old and new models after discounts here. These discounts further widen the gap between the old and new model which helps in price differentiation of the two vehicles.

Given the current benefits on the last-gen City, we expect Honda to rejig the sedan’s variant lineup. The old City’s ZX variant is likely to get the boot, leaving just the SV, V and VX variants to keep the City badge relatively accessible for buyers. Hyundai followed a similar approach with the Grand i10 which remained on sale even after the launch of its successor, Grand i10 Nios.

Read More on : Honda City 2017-2020 on road price