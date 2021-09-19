Ford Tried To Save The Endeavour Ahead Of Closing Down Local Production

Published On Sep 19, 2021 12:00 PM By Sonny for Ford Endeavour

The full-size SUV had been Ford’s longest running nameplate in India since 2003 launch

Ford has shut sales and production of its locally-manufactured cars in India, like EcoSport and Figo.

It tried to secure Endeavour's future nonetheless by attempting to secure a contract manufacturing partnership but to no avail.

Endeavour was Ford’s first SUV offering in India and enjoyed 44 percent of the segment share.

The premium SUV was renowned for its premium cabin, powerful performance and off-road capabilities.

It was priced from Rs 33.81 lakh to Rs 36.26 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Ford has officially stopped production and sales of locally manufactured models in India which includes the reputed Endeavour. The company stated that it tried to keep the Endeavour alive despite its exit by trying to partner with another OEM for contract manufacturing but was unable to find an acceptable deal.

The Endeavour was Ford’s first SUV offering in India when it launched in 2003 and the second-gen arrived in 2016. When the second-gen Endeavour launched, Indian buyers accounted for 20 percent of the SUV’s global sales (known as the Everest in most other markets). At the time of Ford announcing the closure of local production, Endeavour sales in India were 37 percent of the model’s global sales.

As of September 2021, it accounts for a little over 44 percent of the full-size premium SUV space, second only to the Toyota Fortuner which debuted in India years after the Endeavour. Ford stated that the second-gen Endeavour averaged annual sales of 10,000 to 12,000 units which is impressive for its price but not enough to financially justify keeping the factory going. That is one of the key reasons Ford considered contract manufacturing for its large SUV after closing its local production.

The Endeavour was also the brand’s longest running moniker in the market, lasting for nearly 18 years. It even managed to retain its position in the segment despite the arrival of new competitors in recent years.

Ford’s decision to close manufacturing and sales in India comes after accumulated losses of more than USD 2 billion over the last ten years. Despite being present in India for around 25 years, Ford models accounted for less than 2 percent of the passenger car market. Their models enjoyed a loyal fanbase for their build and performance.

The Ford Endeavour was last available in its facelifted second-gen avatar. It was offered with a single 2-litre turbo-diesel engine mated to a India-first 10-speed automatic transmission and produced 170PS/420Nm. The SUV was available with the choice of rear-wheel-drive or four-wheel-drive It lost the monstrous 3.2-litre 5-cylinder diesel that made 200PS and 470Nm as part of the BS6 updates.

As of September 2021, the Endeavour was priced from Rs 33.81 lakh to Rs 36.26 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It competed against the Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, Isuzu mu-x, and Mahindra Alturas G4. Indian car buyers will surely miss the American SUV on their list of choices from hereon and allow the Fortuner to be unchallenged in the segment. If you were waiting to buy an Endeavour, trying to find one in stock with your local Ford dealer would be your best bet.

