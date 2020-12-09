MG Gloster vs Ford Endeavour vs Toyota Fortuner: Real-world Performance Comparison

Modified On Dec 09, 2020 10:57 AM By Rohit for MG Gloster

While the MG Gloster gets the most powerful and torquiest diesel engine of the three, does it help in its real-world performance?

MG’s entry in the full-size SUV segment was marked by the Gloster in October 2020. It goes up against stalwarts such as the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour. While the Toyota SUV is offered with both petrol and diesel engines, MG and Ford offer their full-size SUVs with diesel powertrains only.

The Gloster’s 2.0-litre diesel engine is available in two states: a single turbocharged unit and a twin-turbo motor. We had the top-spec Savvy 6-seater variant with the 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine for the test. So how does the new entrant stack up in terms of performance against the popular models of the segment? Here’s a look at their specifications:

MG Gloster Ford Endeavour Toyota Fortuner Engine 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel 2.0-litre turbo-diesel 2.8-litre turbo-diesel Power 218PS 170PS 177PS Torque 480Nm 420Nm 450Nm Transmission 8-speed AT 10-speed AT 6-speed AT 4WD Yes Yes Yes

Both the MG Gloster and Ford Endeavour get a 2.0-litre diesel engine, while the Toyota SUV is offered with a bigger 2.8-litre turbo-diesel motor. The Endeavour gets Ford’s distinctive 10-speed gearbox, a first for the Indian market. However, it is the Gloster’s twin-turbo diesel engine that produces the maximum power and torque among the three. So, does it have an edge when it comes to real-world performance?

Performance Comparison

Acceleration Tests:

MG Gloster Ford Endeavour Toyota Fortuner 0-100kmph 11.54s 11.68s 12.48s Kickdown (20-80kmph) 7.73s 7.17s 7.93s

The Gloster, with the most powerful and torquiest engine, is the quickest full-size SUV here to complete the 0-100kmph sprint in less than 11.6 seconds, followed closely by the Endeavour. In the rolling acceleration test, it is the Endeavour’s gearbox that is quicker to respond. It beats the Fortuner and Gloster by 0.76s and 0.56s respectively.

Braking Test:

MG Gloster Ford Endeavour Toyota Fortuner 100-0kmph 38m 42.07m 45.23m 80-0kmph 23.84m 26.57m 28.08m

When coming to a stop from 100kmph, it is once again the Gloster that comes out on top as it stops 4 and 7 metres before the Endeavour and Fortuner respectively. Even in the 80-0kmph braking test, it stops 2.7 and 4.2 metres earlier than the Ford and Toyota SUVs.

Verdict

While MG’s full-size SUV gets a twin-turbo diesel engine with maximum power and torque figures among the three SUVs, the Endeavour and Fortuner aren’t far behind in the real-world comparison. Even in the braking tests, the Gloster has just a slight edge over the other two. Here’s a look at the pricing of the top-spec diesel variants we considered for our tests:

MG Gloster (Twin-turbo diesel-equipped variants) Ford Endeavour Toyota Fortuner Price (ex-showroom) Rs 34.28 lakh to Rs 35.58 lakh Rs 34.45 lakh Rs 34.43 lakh

What are your thoughts on these performance figures? Do let us know in the comments below.

