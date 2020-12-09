  • Login / Register
MG Gloster vs Ford Endeavour vs Toyota Fortuner: Real-world Performance Comparison

Modified On Dec 09, 2020 10:57 AM By Rohit for MG Gloster

While the MG Gloster gets the most powerful and torquiest diesel engine of the three, does it help in its real-world performance?

MG’s entry in the full-size SUV segment was marked by the Gloster in October 2020. It goes up against stalwarts such as the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour. While the Toyota SUV is offered with both petrol and diesel engines, MG and Ford offer their full-size SUVs with diesel powertrains only. 

The Gloster’s 2.0-litre diesel engine is available in two states: a single turbocharged unit and a twin-turbo motor. We had the top-spec Savvy 6-seater variant with the 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine for the test. So how does the new entrant stack up in terms of performance against the popular models of the segment? Here’s a look at their specifications:

MG Gloster

Ford Endeavour

Toyota Fortuner

Engine

2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel

2.0-litre turbo-diesel

2.8-litre turbo-diesel

Power

218PS

170PS

177PS

Torque

480Nm

420Nm

450Nm

Transmission

8-speed AT

10-speed AT

6-speed AT

4WD

Yes

Yes

Yes

Both the MG Gloster and Ford Endeavour get a 2.0-litre diesel engine, while the Toyota SUV is offered with a bigger 2.8-litre turbo-diesel motor. The Endeavour gets Ford’s distinctive 10-speed gearbox, a first for the Indian market. However, it is the Gloster’s twin-turbo diesel engine that produces the maximum power and torque among the three. So, does it have an edge when it comes to real-world performance?

Performance Comparison

Acceleration Tests:

MG Gloster

Ford Endeavour

Toyota Fortuner

0-100kmph

11.54s

11.68s

12.48s

Kickdown (20-80kmph)

7.73s

7.17s

7.93s

The Gloster, with the most powerful and torquiest engine, is the quickest full-size SUV here to complete the 0-100kmph sprint in less than 11.6 seconds, followed closely by the Endeavour. In the rolling acceleration test, it is the Endeavour’s gearbox that is quicker to respond. It beats the Fortuner and Gloster by 0.76s and 0.56s respectively.

Braking Test:

MG Gloster

Ford Endeavour

Toyota Fortuner

100-0kmph

38m

42.07m

45.23m

80-0kmph

23.84m

26.57m

28.08m

When coming to a stop from 100kmph, it is once again the Gloster that comes out on top as it stops 4 and 7 metres before the Endeavour and Fortuner respectively. Even in the 80-0kmph braking test, it stops 2.7 and 4.2 metres earlier than the Ford and Toyota SUVs.

Verdict

While MG’s full-size SUV gets a twin-turbo diesel engine with maximum power and torque figures among the three SUVs, the Endeavour and Fortuner aren’t far behind in the real-world comparison. Even in the braking tests, the Gloster has just a slight edge over the other two. Here’s a look at the pricing of the top-spec diesel variants we considered for our tests:

MG Gloster (Twin-turbo diesel-equipped variants)

Ford Endeavour

Toyota Fortuner

Price (ex-showroom)

Rs 34.28 lakh to Rs 35.58 lakh

Rs 34.45 lakh

Rs 34.43 lakh

What are your thoughts on these performance figures? Do let us know in the comments below.

