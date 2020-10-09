MG Gloster vs Toyota Fortuner vs Ford Endeavour vs Mahindra Alturas G4: Spec Comparison

Modified On Oct 09, 2020 07:31 PM By Sonny for MG Gloster

Is the Gloster the best-equipped full-size, body-on-frame SUV in this segment? We take a look at its spec sheet to find out

MG has entered the premium body-on-frame SUV segment with the Gloster. The brand only recently completed its first year of sales in India and is looking to replicate its success with the Hector mid-size SUV in the full-size premium space as well. But MG isn’t the first to take on the might of the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour, both with iconic status in this segment. Let’s see what the Gloster has to offer as it aims to establish itself in the premium SUV space and how it fares against its rivals on paper:

Dimensions

MG Gloster Toyota Fortuner Ford Endeavour Mahindra Alturas G4 Length 4985mm 4795mm 4903mm 4850mm Width 1926mm 1855mm 1869mm 1960mm Height 1867mm 1835mm 1837mm 1845mm Wheelbase 2950mm 2745mm 2850mm 2865mm

Longest: MG Gloster

Widest: Mahindra Alturas G4

Tallest: MG Gloster

Longest Wheelbase: MG Gloster

MG’s SUV is the biggest in the segment in terms of overall length, wheelbase and height. The Mahindra Alturas G4 is the widest offering here. Toyota’s Fortuner is the smallest offering by every measure.

Engines

The Toyota Fortuner is the only car in this segment that offers a petrol engine option while the Gloster, Endeavour and Alturas G4 are all offered with diesel engines only. We’ll only be comparing the diesel engine variants below:

MG Gloster Toyota Fortuner Ford Endeavour Mahindra Alturas G4 Engine 2.0-litre 2.8-litre 2.0-litre 2.2-litre Power 163PS/ 218PS (twin-turbo) 177PS 170PS 181PS Torque 375Nm/ 480Nm (twin-turbo) 420Nm/ 450Nm (AT) 420Nm 420Nm Transmission 8-speed AT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT 10-speed AT 7-speed AT Drivetrain 4x2/ 4x4 4x2/ 4x4 4x2/ 4x4 4x2/ 4x4 Ground Clearance (unladen) 220mm 225mm 244mm

Most powerful: MG Gloster

Torquiest: MG Gloster

The Toyota is the only one to offer it with the option of a manual gearbox as well. All models here get the choice of a 2WD or 4WD powertrain.

In its lower-spec variants with the single turbo diesel engine, the Gloster has the lowest power and torque output.

The MG Gloster’s segment-first twin-turbo diesel unit is only offered with 4WD. It also has the most performance with over 200PS of power. Its torque output is 60Nm more than most rivals but only 30Nm more than the Fortuner-automatic.

Ford is the first one to offer a 10-speed transmission in India.

Features

MG Gloster Toyota Fortuner Ford Endeavour Mahindra Alturas G4 Exterior LED lighting, 19-inch alloys, side steps, roof rails, twin exhaust LED lighting, 18-inch wheels, roof rails, side steps LED lighting, 18-inch alloys, roof rails, side steps LED lighting, roof rails, 18-inch alloys, side steps (optional) Interior 6/7-seater, captain seats in 6-seater layout, leatherette upholstery, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, power adjustable front seats, driver seat functions: memory, ventilation and massage. 7-seater, leather seats, power adjustable front seats, one touch tumble for 2nd row seats, one-touch easy space-up and recline for 3rd row seats 7-seater, Leather seat upholstery, ambient lighting, power adjustable driver’s seat, panoramic sunroof, tip and slide 2nd row seats, power folding 3rd row seats 7-seater, nappa leather upholstery, power adjustable driver’s seat with memory, fold and tumble 2nd row seats, ventilated seats, sunroof, ambient lighting Comforts 3-zone climate control, cruise control, PM 2.5 built-in air purifier, powered tailgate with kick-to-open, auto start/stop, wireless charging, adaptive cruise control, 8.0-inch multi-information driver’s display, auto parking assist, heated ORVMs, Dual auto AC, powered tailgate, cruise control, TFT multi-information driver’s display, engine idle start-stop, Dual zone auto AC, powered tailgate, semi-auto parallel park assist, active noise cancellation, cruise control with adjustable speed limiter, 4WD terrain management system Dual zone auto AC, powered tailgate, cruise control, heated ORVMs, 8.0-inch TFT multi-information display 4WD features Full-time 4WD with high and low range, 7 drive modes, electric rear differential lock, hill descent control Part-time 4WD with high and low range, hill descent control Full-time 4WD, four drive modes, electric rear differential lock, hill descent control Part-time 4WD with high and low range, hill descent control Infotainment 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 12 speaker audio, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay,connected tech with remote functions 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 6-speaker audio 8.0-inch touchscreen system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected tech, 10-speaker audio system 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 6-speaker audio, Safety 8 airbags, stability control, roll movement intervention, hill hold control, ABS with EBD, 360-degree around view camera, forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, blind spot detection, lane departure warning, driver fatigue reminder, ISOFIX child seat anchors, front and rear parking sensors, heated ORVMs, tyre pressure monitoring system 7 airbags, hill assist control, stability control, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat anchors in 2nd row, rear parking sensors and rear camera 7 airbags, ABS with EBD, stability control with rollover mitigation, hill launch assist, tyre pressure monitoring system, front and rear parking sensors and rear camera 9 airbags, ABS with EBD, stability control, active rollover protection, hill descent control, ISOFIX child seat mounts, tyre pressure monitoring system, front and rear parking sensors and 360-degree around view camera

All these premium SUVs are very well equipped as one would expect at this price point. However, the new MG Gloster takes the lead by offering the newest technologies and comforts as compared to its established rivals. The Mahindra Alturas gets the most airbags but doesn’t seem as well-equipped for off-roading as the Ford and MG in this list. The Fortuner seems to be showing its age as it falls behind in terms of technological comforts and the Endeavour is the closest competitor to the Gloster in terms of modern-day features. MG is the first in the segment to offer level-1 autonomous tech with the Gloster, which also puts it a step ahead of the rest.

It is worth noting that the Toyota Fortuner is offered in a single trim level while the Gloster is offered in 4 trims. So, the base-spec MG might be more affordable but it will be missing out on the Gloster’s feature advantages over the rivals.

Price

MG Gloster Toyota Fortuner Ford Endeavour Mahindra Alturas G4 Ex-showroom prices (Delhi) Rs 28.98 lakh to Rs 35.38 lakh Rs 30.67 lakh to Rs 36.88 lakh Rs 29.99 lakh to Rs 35.10 lakh Rs 28.73 lakh to Rs 31.73 lakh

The Alturas G4 is the most affordable offering in this list while the new Fortuner TRD Limited Edition is the most expensive. The Gloster is quite competitively priced despite the extra tech and features it offers over its rivals.

These are only the introductory prices for the Gloster and these are likely to go up by next month, but not by much. Other premium three-row monocoque SUVs in this segment like the Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace are petrol-only offerings and have a different appeal as compared to the models compared above. But you can check out how their prices compare in our cost analysis here.

Read More on : MG Gloster Automatic