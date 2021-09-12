Save Up To Rs 1.05 Lakh On A Sub-4m SUV This September

Modified On Sep 12, 2021 10:11 AM By Rohit for Renault Kiger

Five of the nine models in the segment come with benefits this month

The Renault Kiger grabs the maximum discounts of up to Rs 1.05 lakh.

It is followed by the Mahindra XUV300 with total savings of up to Rs 44,000.

Tata is offering the Nexon with benefits of up to Rs 27,000.

The smallest offers, of up to Rs 20,000, can be availed on the Maruti Vitara Brezza.

All discounts are valid till the end of September.

The sub-4m SUV segment consists of nine contenders, including the Ford EcoSport. While Ford has announced the termination of production of its Indian lineup, the EcoSport will continue to be available until stocks last and hence comes with various discounts this September. Apart from the Ford SUV, there are four other models from the segment as well which are being offered with savings valid till the end of September.

Here’s a look at the model-wise offers:

Maruti Vitara Brezza

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Rs 2,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 27,000

All variants of the Vitara Brezza get the above discounts.

Maruti will soon offer a CNG version of its sub-4m SUV.

The Vitara Brezza is priced from Rs 7.61 lakh to Rs 11.10 lakh.

Tata Nexon

Offer Amount Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 20,000

Tata is offering the above benefits on the diesel-powered Nexon .

If you wish to buy the petrol variants, they only get a corporate discount of Rs 3,000.

The Nexon is priced between Rs 7.28 lakh and Rs 13.23 lakh.

Mahindra XUV300

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 4,000 Additional Offers Up to Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 44,000

Mahindra has priced the XUV300 between Rs 7.96 lakh and Rs 13.33 lakh.

Ford EcoSport

Offer Amount Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 20,000 Loyalty Bonus Rs 5,000 Corporate Discount Rs 4,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 24,000

While existing Ford car owners can avail the above mentioned exchange bonus, for non-Ford owners, it comes down to Rs 7,000.

Ford is either offering the loyalty bonus (to existing Ford car owners) or the corporate discount.

Also, you can either avail the exchange bonus or the loyalty bonus.

Following Ford India’s recent announcement, the EcoSport, along with its stablemates, will remain on sale only till stocks last.

The sub-4m SUV is priced from Rs 8.19 lakh to Rs 11.69 lakh.

Renault Kiger

Offer Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Goa Rest of India Corporate Discount or Rural Offer Rs 10,000 or Rs 5,000 Rs 10,000 or Rs 5,000 Special Loyalty Benefit Up To Rs 80,000 Up To Rs 95,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 90,000 Up to Rs 1.05 lakh

The Kiger does not get any cash discount or exchange bonus, but there are corporate and rural discounts of Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively.

The benefits in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Goa are lower compared to the rest of India. You can avail loyalty benefits of up to Rs 95,000 if you’re not living in any of the above-mentioned states.

The base-spec RXE gets a loyalty benefit of only Rs 10,000.

Buyers in the three states mentioned above will get a complimentary 5-year /1 lakh-kilometre extended warranty.

Note: 1) The Toyota Urban Cruiser hasn’t been included as it doesn’t have pan-India offers available. However, if you are looking for the Toyota SUV, you can contact your nearest dealership for more details.

2) The above offers may vary from state to state and depending on the variant chosen. Hence, we request you to contact your local dealership for the exact details.

The Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet , and Nissan Magnite don’t feature in this list as they are not being offered with any discounts.

All prices ex-showroom Delhi

