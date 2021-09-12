Car News That Mattered This Week: Ford India Stops Local Production, Mercedes Benz EQC Bookings Re-Opened, And Hyundai Casper India Launch Cancelled

Modified On Sep 12, 2021 08:27 AM By Tarun for Ford EcoSport

This week’s biggest headline was Ford confirming stopping its local production with the discontinuation of its budget lineup

In the past seven days, there weren’t many big headlines. However, towards the end of the week, we received news about Ford India stopping its India operations. Meanwhile, Hyundai confirmed that it won’t launch the Casper micro SUV in India. Read ahead to know all the big headlines this week.

Ford India Stops Local Production

Ford has announced that it will stop its car manufacturing operations in India, leading to the discontinuation of the Figo, Aspire, Ecosport, and Endeavour. Head here to know all the details.

Hyundai Casper Not Coming To India

While we were expecting Hyundai to bring in the Casper micro SUV to India, the manufacturer has confirmed that it’s not coming. Due to its ultra-compact dimensions and rather premium positioning, the Casper won’t be fit for the Indian market. Read ahead for complete details.

Tesla Model Y Spotted In India

The Tesla Model Y electric SUV has been spied in India for the first time. The EV giant is expected to commence its India operations by the end of 2021, followed by its first launch by early 2022. Here’s what you need to know from the latest spy shots.

Mahindra’s EV Plans Detailed

We decoded Mahindra’s plans to launch at least six new electric cars by 2026, which will include electrified versions of the XUV300 and XUV700. Check out all the information here.

Mercedes Benz EQC Bookings Re-Open

Mercedes Benz has commenced the second phase of the bookings for the EQC, which will arrive in India in October 2021. Read ahead to know more.

