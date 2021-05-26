Published On May 26, 2021 07:55 AM By Tarun for Ford Endeavour

The new Endeavour is expected to get the 210PS 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine in India

The new generation model has been spied in Australia, where it is sold as the Everest.

The spy shots indicate a complete makeover of the exterior profile.

Could gain more driver assistance features like autonomous braking and adaptive cruise control .

The Australian-spec model could get a 3.0-litre V6 diesel engine, along with the existing 213PS 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel unit.

India launch is expected in 2022.

The new generation Ford Endeavour has been spied testing in Australia where it is known as the Everest. While it remains completely camouflaged, we can still spot the complete makeover done underneath.

Going by the spy shots, we can see that its front profile is inspired by the upcoming Ford Ranger pickup truck. The entire look has been revamped, which now makes it look even more massive. The bonnet looks flatter and more upright along with more aggressive and chunkier looking bumpers.

The cabin should also see a revamped minimalist layout for the dashboard. Expect additional features such as a larger touchscreen infotainment, a fully digital instrument cluster along with adaptive cruise control, autonomous braking as part of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) like MG Gloster.

The Australian-spec model is rumoured to gain a new 3.0-litre V6 diesel engine as an option to the existing 213PS 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine. If it comes to India, it could possibly gain the 2.0-litre twin-turbo engine, in addition to the existing 170PS 2.0-litre diesel unit. It will continue with 4X2 and 4X2 drivetrain configurations.

The new generation Ford Endeavour is expected to hit the Australian market later this year. Following which, we can expect it to come to the Indian market in 2022. It has a decent fan base in the country and will rekindle its rivalry with the MG Gloster , Mahindra Alturas G4 , Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace , Toyota Fortuner , and the 2021 Skoda Kodiaq

