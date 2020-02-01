Ford EcoSport, Endeavour To Get Connected Car Tech Called ‘Ford Pass’ Soon

Modified On Feb 01, 2020 04:50 PM By Rohit for Ford Endeavour

With the Ford Pass, you will be able to locate, remote start and lock/unlock your vehicle

The Endeavour will be the first Ford model to feature its newest connected car tech.

Ford Pass could get common features such as engine immobiliser and geo-fencing.

Could get remote engine and AC start (cabin pre-cool) feature as well.

Other cars that come with connected car tech include the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Venue and MG Hector.

Unlikely to be available in smaller cars like the Figo, Aspire and Freestyle.

The BS6 Endeavour with a new 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine is expected to be launched in March. With this upgrade, the SUV will debut Ford’s newest connected car tech called the ‘Ford Pass’. It is also expected to be introduced in the Ford EcoSport. What’s more, Ford is also expected to offer its connected car tech as standard across all variants of the two SUVs.

Ford is likely to provide an eSIM that will allow the owners to remotely control their vehicle through the Ford Pass App. With this, the owners can perform various functions such as:

Locate your vehicle- Helps find where the car is parked.

Remote start with calendar- Schedule a remote start any day, any time.

Lock and Unlock

Check vehicle status- Helps know fuel level, range and details about the next service.

The app is available on both Android and iOS app stores.

Apart from this, it could also get remote AC start (cabin pre-cool), which is usually offered only in automatic variants. Hence, it is unlikely to be available in the Ford Figo and Aspire as Ford has discontinued the automatic variants of these models.

Other cars that come with connected car tech in India are the Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon and Nexon EV , Kia Seltos and MG Hector. Cars like the Venue, Seltos and Nexon EV get additional features such as SOS alerts, engine immobiliser, and geo-fencing to name a few.

Coming back to the BS6 Endeavour, it is expected to be offered with a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine that will come mated to a 10-speed AT. This will make it the only car in India to get such a combination. It will continue to rival the Mahindra Alturas G4, Toyota Fortuner , Skoda Kodiaq and Isuzu MU-X.

