Ford Figo, Aspire Automatic Variants Discontinued

Published On Jan 14, 2020 11:35 AM By Rohit for Ford Aspire

The 6-speed AT with the EcoSport’s 1.5-litre petrol engine was only offered in the Titanium variant of both the Ford models

Ford offered the 6-speed AT only with the 1.5-litre petrol engine in both Figo and Aspire.

It could be introduced in the 1.2-litre petrol engines of both models.

Moreover, Ford has also discontinued the Absolute Black and Deep Impact Blue colours of the hatchback and sedan.

We recently reported that Ford has discontinued the 1.0-litre turbo petrol unit of the EcoSport. The same document also reveals that Ford has discontinued the 6-speed automatic gearbox, which was only offered with the 1.5-litre petrol in the Titanium variants of the Figo and the Aspire. Moreover, the document also reveals that Ford won’t be offering the Absolute Black and Deep Impact Blue shades in the 2020 models of the Figo and Aspire.

The Figo and the Aspire shared the same 1.5-litre petrol engine, which puts out 123PS of power and 150Nm of torque as the EcoSport. This came coupled to a 6-speed automatic gearbox in the Titanium variants of the two models.

Other than the 1.5-litre unit, both the Figo and Aspire are also powered by a 1.2-litre petrol unit that churns out 96PS/120Nm. However, this unit comes paired to a 5-speed manual only, which indicates the possibility of Ford introducing the 6-speed AT gearbox in this smaller engine.

The Titanium AT variants of the Figo and Aspire were priced at Rs 7.69 lakh and Rs 9.1 lakh respectively (ex-showroom Delhi). While the hatchback rivals the Maruti Suzuki Swift , Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Renault Triber, the Ford sedan takes on the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze, Tata Tigor, VW Ameo, and the upcoming Hyundai Aura .

