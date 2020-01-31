Ford Endeavour BS6 With New 2.0-litre Diesel Engine & 10-Speed AT Launch Soon

Published On Jan 31, 2020 07:33 PM By Rohit for Ford Endeavour

The Ford Endeavour will soon become the first car in the country to offer a 10-speed AT

BS6 Endeavour is expected to be launched by March-April.

Will get a new 2.0-litre turbo-diesel mated to a 10-speed AT.

Likely to replace the current 2.2-litre and 3.2-litre diesel units.

With this update, the Endeavour will no longer be available with a manual transmission.

The BS6 Endeavour will come with Ford’s connected car tech called ‘Ford Pass’.

Will continue to rival the Mahindra Alturas G4, Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq and Isuzu MU-X.

With the BS6 deadline fast approaching, all carmakers are introducing BS6-compliant versions of their models. Ford recently launched the BS6 EcoSport and is now expected to launch the BS6 Endeavour around March.

The BS6 update will bring a new 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine mated to a 10-speed automatic gearbox. The Thai-spec version of the SUV powered by this engine produces 213PS of power and 500Nm of torque. This 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine will replace the existing 2.2-litre and 3.2-litre diesel units. Currently, the 3.2-litre diesel engine makes 200PS of power and 470Nm of torque. It gets a 6-speed AT with 4x4 drivetrain. The 2.2-litre diesel engine is available with either a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT but only with the 4x2 drivetrain.

In terms of features, the BS6 Endeavour will get Ford’s new connected car tech called the ‘Ford Pass’. It is also likely to get some additional features with the new engine option.

This upgrade will help the Endeavour to march ahead of its competition since no other SUV offers such a combination. In fact, Endeavour will become the only car in the country to offer a 10-speed AT. It competes with the Mahindra Alturas G4 , Toyota Fortuner , Skoda Kodiaq and Isuzu MU-X. These come with the following automatic transmission options: a 7-speed AT, 6-speed AT, 7-speed DSG and a 5-speed AT, respectively.

