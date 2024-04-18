New Force Gurkha 5-door Interior Teased, Digital Instrument Cluster Confirmed

Modified On Apr 18, 2024 04:53 PM By Yashein for Force Gurkha 5 Door

As shown in the teaser, it gets captain seats for the third-row passengers and a better equipped cabin than its 3-door counterpart

5-door Force Gurkha interior teased.

Gets a larger touchscreen infotainment system and a digital instrument cluster with various modes.

It features captain seats for third-row passengers.

Design tweaks include squared-out headlights and 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

Expected to be launched in the coming weeks; prices could start from Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom).

Soon after teasing the the Force Gurkha 5-door’s exterior, the Indian marque has now put out a teaser giving us a glimpse of the SUV’s cabin. The latest teaser shows that the elongated Gurkha will be getting a couple of modern features and a new seating layout.

What’s New?

As seen in the teaser, the upcoming 5-door Gurkha will feature an all-black cabin with a dual-tone leatherette seat upholstery. It will get a couple of new modern features including a larger touchscreen infotainment system, and an all-digital instrument cluster which displays multiple information including tyre pressure. Apart from these features, we can see that the Gurkha 5-door will get captain seats for the third-row passengers, making it a 7-seater offering. As per the teaser, we can also see an electronically operated 4WD configuration knob to control the off road modes.

Also read: New Force Gurkha 5-door Teaser Reveals Fresh Design Details

Exterior

As per the recent teasers and spy shots, we can confirm that the 5-door model will retain its rounded headlight design with LED DRLs and LED headlamps. It will feature the familiar grille that we have seen on the existing Gurkha 3-door version. It gets a new design for the alloys wrapped in all-terrain tyres. However, the tailgate-mounted spare wheel and ladder, and the snorkel are carried over from the 3-door Gurkha.

Features

Apart from the bigger touchscreen infotainment unit and the digital instrument cluster, the Gurkha will be getting front power windows and manual AC with multiple vents.

In terms of safety, the Gurkha will offer at least dual front airbags, ABS, rear parking sensors, and a rearview camera.

Powertrain

The 5-door Gurkha is likely to be powered by the familiar 2.6-litre diesel engine which makes 90 PS and 250 Nm, carried over from the 3-door model, although likely in a higher tune. Transmission options will include the 5-speed manual transmission along with 4-wheel-drive (4WD) and a low-range transfer case.

Price and Rivals

We expect prices for the upcoming Gurkha 5-door to begin around the Rs 16 lakh mark (ex-showroom). The 2024 Gurkha will be a bigger alternative to the Maruti Jimny and will lock horns with the Thar 5-door version, which will make its debut on August 15, 2024.

