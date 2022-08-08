Force Could Possibly Be Expanding The Gurkha Lineup With Multiple Models

Modified On Aug 08, 2022 05:32 PM By Rohit for Force Gurkha

The model spotted had a seating capacity of up to 13 people and was an extended version of the upcoming 5-door Gurkha

It had the same 18-inch alloy wheels as the upcoming 5-door Gurkha.

Force to use the Trax Cruiser’s (similar seating-capable model) body panels for this longer 5-door version.

Gets bench seats and side-facing bench seats in the second row and rear seating area respectively.

Should get the same 2.6-litre diesel engine from the existing Gurkha.

Remains to be seen if it will be launched, but the regular 5-door model is incoming.

Ever since 2022 began, we have been seeing the spy shots of the upcoming five-door version of the Force Gurkha. While that is expected soon, a latest set of images of an undisguised 13-seat version of the Gurkha based on the commercial Force Trax Cruiser suggest that Force may be working on expanding its SUV’s lineup.

What Do The Images Reveal?

The images show an extended version of the five-door Gurkha that was seen sporting 18-inch alloy wheels, same as the SUV’s upcoming five-door version. Force already retails the Trax Cruiser (a similar seating-capable model) for commercial purposes and it will use its body panels for this extended version of the EXTRA LONG Gurkha. The spotted model also featured roof rails, a rear ladder, and a snorkel along with roof-mounted off-road lights.

Being an extended version of the yet-to-be launched five-door Gurkha, this model is said to be capable of seating up to 13 people like the Trax Cruiser. The captain seats in the second row have been swapped for bench seats, while the rear area gets two side-facing bench seats. Due to its seating capacity, it won’t fall under the ambit of the soon-to-be-introduced six airbags mandate (for cars carrying up to eight occupants).

Powertrain Details

The five-door Gurkha is likely to come with the same three-door model’s 2.6-litre diesel engine, but possibly in a higher state of tune. It will most likely get 4x4 as standard with low-range gearbox, and manual front and rear locking differentials. We expect the same powertrain to be under the hood of this longer version of the five-door Gurkha.

Other off-road SUVs Having Extended Versions

Three-door Suzuki Jimny shown for representation purposes

Force isn’t the only carmaker planning to offer extended versions of its two-door off-roader. Land Rover had recently unveiled the Defender 130, which is essentially the longer version of the three-row SUV’s five-door avatar. Jeep also offers the Wrangler SUV in two versions: three-door and five-door. Similarly, Suzuki is already developing the India-bound five-door version of the currently offered three-door Jimny, while Mahindra has confirmed that a five-door model of the Thar is already in the works.

