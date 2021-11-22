First Batch Of MG Astor Might Be Delayed To 2022

Published On Nov 22, 2021 04:22 PM By Tarun for MG Astor

The manufacturer has planned to deliver 5,000 units of the SUV before the end of 2021

Buyers supposed to get their Astor in 2021 might face a delay in the deliveries.

Introductory prices are over and were applicable only for the first 5,000 customers.

In case of such delay, the buyers will be offered price protection.

The Astor is sold out for 2021 and bookings are underway for 2022.

Powered by 110PS 1.5-litre petrol and 140PS 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engines.

Features segment-first ADAS, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a personal AI assistant, a 360-degree camera, pilot assist, and up to six airbags.

MG has confirmed that they are on track to deliver the first batch of Astor this year. However, in case that does not happen, the manufacturer will offer price protection to the first 5,000 customers, yet to receive their car.

In a recent video statement, MG stated that the chips and semiconductor shortage is affecting their production. There’s still a small chance of the deliveries of the first batch being delayed. If so, the message will be conveyed by the manufacturer, possibly in the coming weeks.

Deliveries for the Astor are already underway and the SUV is already sold out for 2021. Those who are booking now will have to pay fresh prices, as the introductory ones will be over post the first batch. The Astor is available in five variants - Style, Super, Smart, Sharp, and Savvy.

The MG Astor features a robot-head personal AI assistant device, a panoramic sunroof, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected car technology, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, and automatic LED headlights.

Safety is covered by up to six airbags, disc brakes all around, electronic stability control, traction control, and hill ascent/descent control. It also gets a segment-first ADAS (advanced driving assistance system) setup featuring pilot-assist, blind-spot monitoring, a 360-degree camera, adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, and automatic emergency braking.

The Astor is available with a 110PS 1.5-litre petrol (6-MT/CVT) and 140PS 1.3-litre turbo-petrol (6-AT) engine.

The Astor currently retails from Rs 9.78 lakh to Rs 17.38 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It rivals the Hyundai Creta , Kia Seltos , Volkswagen Taigun , Skoda Kushaq , Nissan Kicks , Renault Duster , and Maruti Suzuki S-Cross .

