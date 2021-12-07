Facelifted Volkswagen Tiguan Launched In India At Rs 31.99 Lakh

Published On Dec 07, 2021 12:07 PM By Dhruv for Volkswagen Tiguan

The Tiguan was earlier discontinued in April 2020 as it did not meet BS6 emission norms

The facelifted Tiguan is available in one fully loaded variant.

It has a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with a 7-speed DSG and AWD.

Now gets Matrix headlights, new alloy wheels, and redesigned bumpers.

Inside, it features an updated steering wheel, a digital instrument cluster, and a touch interface for the climate control.

Rivals Jeep Compass, Citroen C5 Aircross, and Hyundai Tucson.

Volkswagen has brought back the 5-seater Tiguan in its facelifted avatar to India. It is available in one fully loaded variant (Elegance) at an introductory price of Rs 31.99 lakh (ex-showroom India). The premium SUV is being locally manufactured at VW’s plant in Aurangabad, Maharashtra.

Under its bonnet, the Tiguan has a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine that makes 190PS and 320Nm. That power is distributed through a 7-speed DSG (dual-clutch automatic) to all four wheels via VW’s 4Motion AWD system.

The carmaker has given the Tiguan a slight makeover as part of the facelift. The bumpers have been reworked, the headlights are now LED Matrix units, the 18-inch alloy wheels are new, and the new ‘VW’ logo is present on the front grille. There’s a new Night Blue signature shade as well.

The cabin has also been updated , and the first thing you notice is the new steering wheel design featuring VW’s 2D logo. Other features include a new digital instrument cluster, multiple-colour ambient lighting, and touch-type buttons for the three-zone climate control system. Features that have been retained are the panoramic sunroof, 8-inch touchscreen, and powered driver’s seat.

Passenger safety is taken care of by ABS with EBD, six airbags, tyre pressure monitoring, traction control, ESP, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Volkswagen is also offering a 4-year maintenance package for Rs 63,558. According to the carmaker, it reduces maintenance costs by 23 percent. There are extended warranty options as well starting at Rs 31,499. The Tiguan’s standard warranty is 4 years/1,00,000km, and it can be extended to 7 years/1,50,000km.

The Volkswagen Tiguan’s price rivals are the Jeep Compass and Citroen C5 Aircross. But in size, it also takes on the Hyundai Tucson.

