Published On May 30, 2022 05:40 PM By Tarun for Toyota Glanza

There is one big difference between the Indian and SA car and that’s under the bonnet

Priced from Rs SAR 226,200 (~ Rs 11.30 lakh).

It’s essentially the made-in-India Glanza, but exported to South Africa.

The Starlet features black and blue interior theme, instead of the Glanza’s black and beige.

It gets a 9-inch touchscreen, connected car tech, cruise control, up to six airbags, and a rear parking camera.

Uses a 105PS 1.5-litre petrol engine, 5-speed manual and 4-speed AT options

Toyota has launched the Starlet premium hatchback in South Africa from SAR 226,200 ( ~ Rs 11.30 lakh). It’s indeed the made-in-India Glanza that is exported to South Africa, just like the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, but with major mechanical differences.

The 2022 Toyota Starlet is the renamed facelifted Glanza, which went on sale in India this March. It gets the same Camry-inspired grille, reshaped bumpers, new LED projector headlights, DRLs, and taillights, and alloy wheels.

The Starlet’s (Glanza) cabin is covered in the blue-black shade, identical to the India-spec Baleno. For reference, the Glanza (in India) gets a black and beige theme. Rest of the layout is identical, with the same flat-bottom steering wheel, the new 9-inch free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, connected car technology with limited remote operation, Alexa home device support, and cruise control.

Now for the big difference. While the Glanza gets a 90PS 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine, the Starlet goes with a bigger 105PS/138Nm 1.5-litre petrol engine. This engine doesn’t get mild-hybrid tech and comes paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed torque converter auto. On the other hand, we have the Glanza with an optional 5-speed AMT.

In India, the Glanza rivals the Maruti Baleno, Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz and the Honda Jazz.

