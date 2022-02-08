New Toyota Glanza To Launch In March, Will Be More Visually Distinctive Than Before

Modified On Feb 09, 2022 11:17 AM By Sonny for Toyota Glanza

It is likely to get the same feature updates though, including the head-up display

The new Glanza is hot on the heels of the Maruti Baleno launch.

It will be more visually distinctive from its underlying model than the current Glanza.

Expect the same interior updates and list of features as the 2022 Baleno.

Likely to carry forward the same 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine as well.

The Toyota Glanza is a cross-badged version of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, the first shared product in India from the partnership between those two companies. With the Baleno getting its facelifted this month, the Glanza is up for its update as well which is due to launch in March.

We have it on good authority that Toyota will feature more visual differentiation for the new Glanza from the Baleno this time around. These changes are likely to be limited to the exterior of the updated hatchback and could include a tweaked front fascia. Toyota has already shown progress in this direction with the Urban Cruiser, which is based on the Maruti Vitara Brezza but gets its own grille design. Other cross-badged offerings overseas between Toyota and Suzuki have also featured visual distinction such as the Suzuki Across.

The feature list for the new Glanza will likely be the same as that of the new Baleno. Therefore, it will get the same updates including the revised dashboard with the larger touchscreen infotainment system and the head-up display.

The updated Glanza will likely carry forward the same 1.2-litre Dual Jet petrol engine as the current model, with engine-idle stop-start. Its transmission options will remain the same with a 5-speed manual and CVT.

Toyota is likely to continue the same pattern of positioning the Glanza at a step above the Baleno by not offering it in a more affordable, bare-bones entry-level variant check. The Glanza is also likely to continue offering a better warranty coverage than the Maruti hatchback. It will be priced at a premium over the current model, which costs between Rs 7.7 lakh and Rs 9.66 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Glanza will continue to rival the likes of the Hyundai i20, Honda Jazz, Volkswagen Polo and Tata Altroz.

