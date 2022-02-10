Toyota Glanza And Urban Cruiser Get Costlier By Up To Rs 45,000
There’s a facelift and a new-gen model coming up for the Toyota Glanza and the Urban Cruiser, respectively
The Glanza’s prices have been increased by up to Rs 45,000.
It’s now priced from Rs 7.7 lakh to Rs 9.66 lakh.
Toyota has hiked prices of the Urban Cruiser by up to Rs 17,000.
The sub-4m SUV’s revised prices range between Rs 8.88 lakh and Rs 11.58 lakh.
Facelifted Glanza to be launched in March while new-gen Urban Cruiser expected in first half of this year.
After increasing the prices of the Innova Crysta and the Fortuner last month, Toyota has now done the same with the Glanza and the Urban Cruiser.
Here’s a look at the latest model-wise prices:
Glanza
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
G MT
|
Rs 7.49 lakh
|
Rs 7.7 lakh
|
+Rs 21,000
|
G MT mild-hybrid
|
Rs 8.14 lakh
|
Rs 8.59 lakh
|
+Rs 45,000
|
V MT
|
Rs 8.25 lakh
|
Rs 8.46 lakh
|
+Rs 21,000
|
G CVT
|
Rs 8.69 lakh
|
Rs 8.9 lakh
|
+Rs 21,000
|
V CVT
|
Rs 9.45 lakh
|
Rs 9.66 lakh
|
+Rs 21,000
Except the G MT mild-hybrid (which has become costlier by Rs 45,000), prices of all other variants have been increased uniformly by Rs 21,000.
Urban Cruiser
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
Mid MT
|
Rs 8.73 lakh
|
Rs 8.88 lakh
|
+Rs 15,000
|
High MT
|
Rs 9.48 lakh
|
Rs 9.63 lakh
|
+Rs 15,000
|
Premium MT
|
Rs 9.96 lakh
|
Rs 10 lakh
|
+Rs 4,000
|
Mid AT
|
Rs 9.93 lakh
|
Rs 10 lakh
|
+Rs 7,000
|
High AT
|
Rs 10.78 lakh
|
Rs 10.88 lakh
|
+Rs 10,000
|
Premium AT
|
Rs 11.41 lakh
|
Rs 11.58 lakh
|
+Rs 17,000
Toyota has increased prices of the Urban Cruiser by up to Rs 17,000.
Both the premium hatchback and the sub-4m SUV will be getting an update soon. While the facelifted Glanza will go on sale in March, the new-gen Urban Cruiser is expected to arrive sometime in the first half of this year.
All prices ex-showroom Delhi
