Published On Feb 10, 2022 10:08 AM By Rohit for Toyota Glanza

There’s a facelift and a new-gen model coming up for the Toyota Glanza and the Urban Cruiser, respectively

The Glanza’s prices have been increased by up to Rs 45,000.

It’s now priced from Rs 7.7 lakh to Rs 9.66 lakh.

Toyota has hiked prices of the Urban Cruiser by up to Rs 17,000.

The sub-4m SUV’s revised prices range between Rs 8.88 lakh and Rs 11.58 lakh.

Facelifted Glanza to be launched in March while new-gen Urban Cruiser expected in first half of this year.

After increasing the prices of the Innova Crysta and the Fortuner last month, Toyota has now done the same with the Glanza and the Urban Cruiser.

Here’s a look at the latest model-wise prices:

Glanza

Variant Old Price New Price Difference G MT Rs 7.49 lakh Rs 7.7 lakh +Rs 21,000 G MT mild-hybrid Rs 8.14 lakh Rs 8.59 lakh +Rs 45,000 V MT Rs 8.25 lakh Rs 8.46 lakh +Rs 21,000 G CVT Rs 8.69 lakh Rs 8.9 lakh +Rs 21,000 V CVT Rs 9.45 lakh Rs 9.66 lakh +Rs 21,000

Except the G MT mild-hybrid (which has become costlier by Rs 45,000), prices of all other variants have been increased uniformly by Rs 21,000.

Urban Cruiser

Variant Old Price New Price Difference Mid MT Rs 8.73 lakh Rs 8.88 lakh +Rs 15,000 High MT Rs 9.48 lakh Rs 9.63 lakh +Rs 15,000 Premium MT Rs 9.96 lakh Rs 10 lakh +Rs 4,000 Mid AT Rs 9.93 lakh Rs 10 lakh +Rs 7,000 High AT Rs 10.78 lakh Rs 10.88 lakh +Rs 10,000 Premium AT Rs 11.41 lakh Rs 11.58 lakh +Rs 17,000

Toyota has increased prices of the Urban Cruiser by up to Rs 17,000.

Both the premium hatchback and the sub-4m SUV will be getting an update soon. While the facelifted Glanza will go on sale in March, the new-gen Urban Cruiser is expected to arrive sometime in the first half of this year.

All prices ex-showroom Delhi

