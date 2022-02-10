HomeNew CarsNewsToyota Glanza And Urban Cruiser Get Costlier By Up To Rs 45,000
Toyota Glanza And Urban Cruiser Get Costlier By Up To Rs 45,000

Published On Feb 10, 2022 10:08 AM

There’s a facelift and a new-gen model coming up for the Toyota Glanza and the Urban Cruiser, respectively

  • The Glanza’s prices have been increased by up to Rs 45,000.

  • It’s now priced from Rs 7.7 lakh to Rs 9.66 lakh.

  • Toyota has hiked prices of the Urban Cruiser by up to Rs 17,000.

  • The sub-4m SUV’s revised prices range between Rs 8.88 lakh and Rs 11.58 lakh.

  • Facelifted Glanza to be launched in March while new-gen Urban Cruiser expected in first half of this year.

After increasing the prices of the Innova Crysta and the Fortuner last month, Toyota has now done the same with the Glanza and the Urban Cruiser.

Here’s a look at the latest model-wise prices:

Glanza

Toyota Glanza

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

G MT

Rs 7.49 lakh

Rs 7.7 lakh

+Rs 21,000

G MT mild-hybrid

Rs 8.14 lakh

Rs 8.59 lakh

+Rs 45,000

V MT

Rs 8.25 lakh

Rs 8.46 lakh

+Rs 21,000

G CVT

Rs 8.69 lakh

Rs 8.9 lakh

+Rs 21,000

V CVT

Rs 9.45 lakh

Rs 9.66 lakh

+Rs 21,000

  • Except the G MT mild-hybrid (which has become costlier by Rs 45,000), prices of all other variants have been increased uniformly by Rs 21,000.

Urban Cruiser

Toyota Urban Cruiser

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

Mid MT

Rs 8.73 lakh

Rs 8.88 lakh

+Rs 15,000

High MT

Rs 9.48 lakh

Rs 9.63 lakh

+Rs 15,000

Premium MT

Rs 9.96 lakh

Rs 10 lakh

+Rs 4,000

Mid AT

Rs 9.93 lakh

Rs 10 lakh

+Rs 7,000

High AT

Rs 10.78 lakh

Rs 10.88 lakh

+Rs 10,000

Premium AT

Rs 11.41 lakh

Rs 11.58 lakh

+Rs 17,000

Both the premium hatchback and the sub-4m SUV will be getting an update soon. While the facelifted Glanza will go on sale in March, the new-gen Urban Cruiser is expected to arrive sometime in the first half of this year.

All prices ex-showroom Delhi

  • Toyota Glanza
  • Toyota Urban Cruiser

