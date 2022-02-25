Facelifted Maruti Wagon R Details Leaked

Published On Feb 25, 2022 03:34 PM By Rohit for Maruti Wagon R 2013-2022

The updated Wagon R will be offered with the Celerio’s 1-litre and the Baleno’s 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engines with idle engine start/stop

It will be offered in four trims: LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+ (new).

New Wagon R to come in dual-tone and revised paint options.

Exterior changes will also include a revised grille and alloy wheels.

Expected to get revised upholstery while continuing with the touchscreen and keyless entry.

Could feature seatbelt pretensioners with force limiters as standard.

Maruti is expected to price it at a premium over the outgoing model (Rs 5.18 lakh to Rs 6.58 lakh ex-showroom Delhi).

Maruti recently launched the facelifted Baleno and is now preparing to introduce the refreshed Wagon R soon. Our sources suggest the facelifted Wagon R will be sold in four trims: LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+ (new).

The 2022 Wagon R will be available in new dual-tone paint options (likely with a blacked-out roof) and will also get alloy wheels in its top-spec variants. It will likely get new paint schemes as seen on new Maruti models including the facelifted Baleno and second-gen Celerio. Apart from these, Maruti has also slightly tweaked the front grille of the Wagon R.

With this update, Maruti is expected to provide a revised fabric upholstery for the Wagon R. However, features such as the 7-inch touchscreen system, steering-mounted audio and calling controls, and keyless entry will be retained. In terms of safety, the Wagon R could now get seatbelt pretensioners and force limiters as standard. Its AMT variants are also expected to come with hill-hold assist.

Also Read: Maruti Joins Hands With Quiklyz To Provide Leasing Services To Customers

Another update will come in the form of the new 1-litre DualJet three-pot petrol engine (67PS/89Nm). Maruti will also provide the hatch with the Baleno’s 1.2-litre DualJet petrol unit making 90PS and 113Nm. Both these engines are equipped with idle engine start/stop tech and come with a standard 5-speed manual ’box and an optional 5-speed AMT. And like the outgoing model, a CNG kit will likely be available on the base-spec LXi trim.

Related: Facelifted Maruti Wagon R Spotted Ahead Of February Launch

Maruti is expected to price the new Wagon R at a premium over the outgoing model (that retails between Rs 5.18 lakh and Rs 6.58 lakh ex-showroom Delhi). The updated hatchback will rekindle its rivalry with the Tata Tiago, Hyundai Santro, Datsun GO, and Maruti Celerio.

Read More on : Wagon R AMT