Facelifted Maruti Wagon R Details Leaked

Published On Feb 25, 2022 03:34 PM By Rohit for Maruti Wagon R 2013-2022

The updated Wagon R will be offered with the Celerio’s 1-litre and the Baleno’s 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engines with idle engine start/stop

  • It will be offered in four trims: LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+ (new).

  • New Wagon R to come in dual-tone and revised paint options.

  • Exterior changes will also include a revised grille and alloy wheels.

  • Expected to get revised upholstery while continuing with the touchscreen and keyless entry.

  • Could feature seatbelt pretensioners with force limiters as standard.

  • Maruti is expected to price it at a premium over the outgoing model (Rs 5.18 lakh to Rs 6.58 lakh ex-showroom Delhi).

Maruti recently launched the facelifted Baleno and is now preparing to introduce the refreshed Wagon R soon. Our sources suggest the facelifted Wagon R will be sold in four trims: LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+ (new).

The 2022 Wagon R will be available in new dual-tone paint options (likely with a blacked-out roof) and will also get alloy wheels in its top-spec variants. It will likely get new paint schemes as seen on new Maruti models including the facelifted Baleno and second-gen Celerio. Apart from these, Maruti has also slightly tweaked the front grille of the Wagon R.

With this update, Maruti is expected to provide a revised fabric upholstery for the Wagon R. However, features such as the 7-inch touchscreen system, steering-mounted audio and calling controls, and keyless entry will be retained. In terms of safety, the Wagon R could now get seatbelt pretensioners and force limiters as standard. Its AMT variants are also expected to come with hill-hold assist.

Another update will come in the form of the new 1-litre DualJet three-pot petrol engine (67PS/89Nm). Maruti will also provide the hatch with the Baleno’s 1.2-litre DualJet petrol unit making 90PS and 113Nm. Both these engines are equipped with idle engine start/stop tech and come with a standard 5-speed manual ’box and an optional 5-speed AMT. And like the outgoing model, a CNG kit will likely be available on the base-spec LXi trim.

Maruti is expected to price the new Wagon R at a premium over the outgoing model (that retails between Rs 5.18 lakh and Rs 6.58 lakh ex-showroom Delhi). The updated hatchback will rekindle its rivalry with the Tata Tiago, Hyundai Santro, Datsun GO, and Maruti Celerio.

