Maruti Joins Hands With Quiklyz To Provide Leasing Services To Customers

The carmaker has now added Kolkata to the list of cities served in, while the tenure period now also includes a 5-year option

Maruti Suzuki has partnered with Quiklyz to offer car leasing services to people looking to rent one of its vehicles. This association will allow people to choose from up to 10 Maruti models (Arena and NEXA) across 20 cities for a period of upto 60 months. Maruti has now also added Kolkata to the list.

Maruti Suzuki Subscribe now allows its customers to avail these leasing services through four subscription partners: Quiklyz, Orix, Myles, and ALD. There is a dedicated marketplace for Maruti Subscribe which offers a unified platform for clients to opt for a subscription through their preferred choice of partner.

Customers can choose from different tenure options with an all-inclusive, fixed monthly rental, which will include the vehicle usage charges, registration charges, maintenance, insurance, and other common services related to vehicle usage.

Maruti Suzuki Subscribe now offers its services across 20 cities including Kolkata, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Indore, Mangalore and Mysore.

Maruti Suzuki Subscribe expands further. Partners with Quiklyz by Mahindra Finance

o Adds Kolkata market in its Subscription program, now available across 20 cities

o Customers can now also subscribe Maruti Suzuki vehicles for a period of 60 months

o Subscription partners: Quiklyz by Mahindra Finance, Orix, Myles, and ALD

New Delhi, 17th February, 2022: Maruti Suzuki India Limited today announced its partnership with Quiklyz by Mahindra Finance for its Subscribe program. Quiklyz will offer a white plate subscription for the Maruti Suzuki range of vehicles. The Company has further added Kolkata market to its Subscription program.

Launched in July 2020, Maruti Suzuki Subscribe is a program where a customer can enjoy owning a car without buying one. It allows the customer to opt from a range of Maruti Suzuki vehicles multiple tenure options on an all-inclusive fixed monthly rental. This monthly rental includes the vehicle usage charges, registration charges, maintenance, insurance, and other common services related to vehicle usage. Once the tenure is over, the customer has an option to switch over to a new car or avail the option of purchasing the subscribed car. The service also offers the customers the option of foreclosing the subscription at any point in time.

On this occasion, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The car subscription is a relatively new concept for the customers in India. In less than two years of its launch, we have received a phenomenal customer response for Maruti Suzuki Subscribe with nearly 1,00,000 enquiries. The Subscription program allows the customer to select from a bouquet of vehicle options as per their requirements. We have been constantly upgrading our Subscribe program services with learnings and feedback from our customers. This has encouraged us to expand Maruti Suzuki Subscribe to newer markets like Kolkata and partner with Quiklyz by Mahindra Finance. Through this new partnership and expansion, we look forward to serving our customers with more ease and convenience.”

Speaking on the partnership, Mr. Turra Mohammed, SVP & Business Head, Quiklyz, said “Car subscription is gaining pace as customers’ ownership preference is changing across all segments, including individual, professional, SME, and corporate. Subscription provides super convenience and unmatched flexibility, something that customers expect and want from their car ownership experience. Quiklyz by Mahindra Finance is committed to playing a significant role in this market. Therefore, we are excited to partner with Maruti Suzuki to provide unmatched subscription service for the entire range of Maruti Suzuki portfolio.”

Maruti Suzuki Subscribe today offers cars across 20 cities including Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Indore, Mangalore, Mysore and the new addition Kolkata.

Customers can avail the service through four subscription partners: Quiklyz, Orix, Myles, and ALD. It also provides the customers with an added option of choosing between white or black registration plates, thus offering further flexibility to the car ownership experience.

Maruti Suzuki has also launched a marketplace model for Maruti Suzuki Subscribe that serves as a unified platform to offer customised car subscription products through multiple partners at competitive rates. It offers added convenience and flexibility to modern-age car buyers under the umbrella slogan of ‘Your choice of car. Your choice of subscription provider.’