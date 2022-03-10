Facelifted BMW X4 Goes On Sale In India

Published On Mar 10, 2022 02:47 PM By Rohit for BMW X4

The SUV coupe is only available in the limited run Black Shadow Edition, and it has already been sold out

It is sold in two variants: xDrive30i and xDrive30d.

It gets revised LED headlights, a connected kidney grille, and sporty bumpers.

The facelifted X4 has two 12.3-inch displays, a head-up display, and ambient lighting.

It is powered by a set of petrol and diesel engines, both with an all-wheel drivetrain.

The new X4 is priced from Rs 70.5 lakh to Rs 72.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

BMW has launched the facelifted X4 in India. The locally produced SUV coupe is only available in the Black Shadow Edition (which is already sold out), offered in one trim (M Sport) and two variants: xDrive30i and xDrive30d. They are priced as follows:

Variant Price M Sport xDrive30i Rs 70.5 lakh M Sport xDrive30d Rs 72.5 lakh

The carmaker is offering the refreshed X4 in two body shades: Black Sapphire and M Brooklyn Grey. They are complemented with leather upholstery on the inside with contrast black stitching.

The facelifted X4 gets revised MATRIX LED headlights, sporty bumpers, LED taillights, and connected kidney grille, akin to the facelifted X3. It also comes with red brake callipers and blacked-out 20-inch M alloy wheels, vertical air intakes, bumper inserts, ORVMs and roof.

Inside, BMW has provided the X4 with electrically adjustable front seats with memory function, while the rear seats recline up to nine degrees. Its cabin layout is similar to the facelifted X3’s, including the new climate control switches and AC vents.

The refreshed SUV coupe is equipped with a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, three-zone climate control, and two 12.3-inch displays (one for instrumentation and the other as infotainment with gesture control). It also comes with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a head-up display, and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

Passenger safety is taken care of by six airbags, vehicle stability control, cornering brake control, and driver drowsiness detection.

The facelifted X4 is powered by 2-litre turbo-petrol and 3-litre, inline six diesel engines. Here’s a look at the technical specifications:

Engine 2-litre Turbo-petrol 3-litre Diesel Power 252PS 265PS Torque 350Nm 620Nm Transmission 8-speed AT 8-speed AT 4WD Yes Yes 0-100kmph 6.6 seconds 5.8 seconds

The new X4 continues to take on the Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe and Porsche Macan.

