May 18, 2022 BMW 3 Series 2022

The highlight of the refresh is the new dual display setup with a curved 14.9-inch touchscreen system taking centre stage

Exterior changes include a revised grille, tweaked bumpers, and updated headlights.

Inside, it gets a rotary gear lever, redesigned centre console, and dual displays.

Gets amenities like three-zone climate control, wireless phone charging, and ADAS.

BMW now offers it with a 48V mild-hybrid tech in its base petrol and diesel versions.

India launch expected in late 2022 and likely to be priced at a premium over the existing model.

BMW has globally unveiled the facelifted seventh-gen 3 Series sedan. Being a mid-life update, it gets changes on both the exterior and interior, but thankfully not as wild as on the carmaker’s latest models.

On the outside, the facelifted sedan gets a revised and somewhat larger front grille and sleeker LED headlights (adaptive units come optional) with inverted L-shaped LED DRLs. The little kinks in the headlight clusters have now been removed. It also comes with a tweaked front bumper which now houses a much larger air dam, with L-shaped air vents at the corners.

In profile, the 3 Series remains as it was with the only exception being of a new design for its alloy wheels. At the back, changes are minimal and restricted to a revised bumper and repositioned light reflectors. BMW has also provided the updated sedan with M-specific upgrades in the form of a redesigned front grille, bigger alloy wheels, and bumpers.

The most noticeable upgrades are inside the cabin, with dual displays (a 12.3-inch unit for instrumentation and a 14.9-inch curved touchscreen system) stealing the spotlight. BMW has provided the infotainment unit with its latest iDrive 8 software. Other changes include a revised centre console with a new smaller rotary gear lever. The climate controls are now a part of the touchscreen while other functions can be performed using voice controls.

Features on board include three-zone climate control, powered front seats, wireless phone charging, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), and park assist with front and rear parking sensors.

The sedan gets different engine options depending on the market it’s available in. Having said that, BMW has provided the base-spec petrol and diesel engines with a 48V mild-hybrid tech. The carmaker is also offering the facelifted 3 Series with up to four plug-in hybrid choices and ‘M’ variants.

In India, the sedan currently gets three engine options: a 2-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine (258PS/400Nm), a 2-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine (190PS/400Nm), and a 3-litre straight-six turbo-petrol engine (387PS/500Nm). All engines are paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

The facelifted 3 Series is expected to go on sale in India by late 2022 and be priced at a premium over the existing model’s price range (Rs 46.9 lakh to Rs 65.9 lakh ex-showroom Delhi). It will continue to take on the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Audi A4, Jaguar XE, and Volvo S60.

