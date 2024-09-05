BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition With A Diesel Engine Option Launched, Priced At Rs 65 Lakh

Published On Sep 05, 2024 05:06 PM By Shreyash for BMW 3 Series

The 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition diesel uses a 193 PS 2-litre 4 cylinder diesel engine, that can make it go from nought to 100 kmph in 7.6 seconds

In the diesel guise, it makes 193 PS and 400 Nm and comes mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission.

No design changes have been made to the diesel version of the 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition.

Feature highlights include curved dual screens, 3-zone AC, and a panoramic sunroof.

Safety is taken care of by 6 airbags, park assist, and level 2 ADAS features.

Prices of the 3 Series Gran Limousine range from Rs 60.60 lakh to Rs 65 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).

In May 2024, we got a new range-topping variant of the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine sedan in India, called the ‘M Sport Pro’ edition. This new trim of the 3 Series Gran Limousine was limited to the petrol variant only, but the German automaker has now launched the M Sport Pro Edition variant of the sedan in the diesel guise in India. Before we get into the details, let’s have a look at the prices of this range-topping variant of the sedan.

Prices

M Sport Pro Edition Petrol Rs 62.60 lakh M Sport Pro Edition Diesel Rs 65 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom

In diesel, the M Sport Pro Edition variant of the 3 Series Gran Limousine is Rs 2.4 lakh more expensive than its petrol counterpart.

Now Available In Both Petrol & Diesel

The specifications are as follows:

Engine 2-litre 4-cylinder turbo-petrol engine 2-litre 4 cylinder diesel Power 258 PS 193 PS Torque 400 Nm 400 Nm Transmission 8-speed AT 8-speed AT Acceleration 0-100 kmph 6.2 seconds 7.6 seconds

Though the petrol engine offered with the 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition variant is 65 PS more powerful than the diesel, the torque output remains the same for both engines. However, the petrol engine is quicker than the diesel version by 1.4 seconds in the 0-100 kmph, owing to the power advantage.

Looks Same Inside & Out

No changes have been made to the design of the diesel variant of the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition. The exterior highlights on this variant of the sedan include a blacked-out grille, adaptive LED headlights with M shadowline effect, which offers a dark tint on the headlights, and a gloss black rear diffuser.

Inside as well it looks exactly the same as regular variants, though the M Sport Pro Edition variant of the sedan gets a blacked-out headliner.

Features & Safety

The 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition comes equipped with features like integrated curved displays (12.3-inch digital driver’s display and 14.9-inch touchscreen), a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, 3-zone AC, wireless phone charger, and a panoramic sunroof.

Its safety features include 6 airbags, dynamic stability control (DSC), park assist, and some level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features including driver attentiveness alert and lane change assist.

Price Range & Rivals

The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine is priced between Rs 60.60 lakh and Rs 65 lakh (ex-showroom pan India). It rivals the Mercedes-Benz C Class and Audi A4 in India.

