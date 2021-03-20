Skoda Kushaq Exterior Detailed In 10 Pictures

Modified On Mar 20, 2021 11:15 AM By Sonny for Skoda Kushaq

The Kushaq’s bold styling should make it easily distinguishable from its rivals

The Skoda Kushaq has finally been unveiled in its final avatar. As promised, it looks a lot like the VISION IN concept that previewed it in January 2020. It brings a robust and premium design to the compact SUV segment in India. Take a closer look at the Kushaq’s exterior design in our detailed gallery below:

Front

The Kushaq has the same bold front fascia as other Skoda SUV models, featuring a typical Skoda butterfly grille highlighted by the chrome surround. The cladding follows the styling of the front bumper that highlights its angular design while the skid plate under the air dam gives it an added sense of ruggedness. The bonnet features a swell in the middle instead of being flat, inferring a sportiness about the Kushaq.

On the Vision IN concept show car, the grille was illuminated. This striking design feature was sadly never intended to make it to production.

Skoda offers the top-spec Kushaq with the usual crystalline-shaped LED projector headlamps with the L-shaped LED daytime running lights. The halogen fog lamps are positioned just below as a separate lighting unit.

You can also see that the faux vents on the bumper and the cutouts on the front skid plate add to the sporty design of the Kushaq.

Side

In profile, the Kushaq doesn’t appear to have many distinctive styling features. It has a conventional shape for a compact SUV but it is quite chiselled. There is cladding along the bottom edge of the car, from the front till the rear without any interruptions. Its shoulder line runs from the top edge of the Skoda badge on the front fender till the tail lamp, and the door handles are positioned on the same axis. If you think the Kushaq looks a bit smaller than the Hyundai Creta or Kia Seltos, you’d be right and you can see the exact dimensions in our specification comparison between the three.

Skoda has fitted the Kusaq with silver roof rails, a shark fin antenna and a sunroof.

The wheel arches have a muscular swell even before the cladding begins which lends the Skoda Kushaq an athletic look. It gets 17-inch ‘Atlas’ two-tone alloy wheels and the design seems to be a mix of a five-point star and a geometric 5-leaf clover pattern. The black-base Skoda badge on the fender with the silver surround resembled the sharp end of a sword and that two-edged contour stretches till the bottom edge rises up at the rear door handle.

The turn indicators integrated into the outside rearview mirror feature dynamic styling.

Rear

Around the back, the Kushaq looks quite premium but its styling is not as sporty as the front fascia. The rear deflectors, which mirror the shape of the taillamps, are connected by a chrome insert across the tailgate. The Kushaq’s rear bumper design is a mix of the body coloured panels and the cladding which also features faux vents. Its silver skid plate has a diffuser design for a combined sporty and rugged aesthetic.

The LED taillamps of the Kushaq are part of the SUV’s sculpted rear end. From the back, they look L-shaped, like the LED DRLs up front, but as they extend around to the side, they have crystalline shapes, a typical premium touch you see in newer Skodas.

Like all modern Skoda models, the Kushaq has the Skoda lettering between the taillamps while there is also a badge for the model name on the lower left corner.

Bookings for the Skoda Kushaq are slated to begin in June with the launch soon after. It will be going up against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Nissan Kicks with expected prices to range from Rs 9 lakh to Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom).