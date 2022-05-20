English | हिंदी

Driving Home A Mahindra SUV Requires Patience, Here’s Why

Published On May 20, 2022 04:49 PM By Tarun for Mahindra XUV700

  • 8896 Views
  • Write a comment

Mahindra’s popular XUV700 and Thar command a wait time of around a year!

mahindra waiting period

The XUV700, Thar, and the Bolero are amongst the most popular models of Mahindra. With the prolonged semiconductor and chip shortages, the waiting period for most of the marque’s vehicles is still high.

With the XUV700’s waiting period already touching a year in some parts of the country, we’re expecting the soon-to-be launched new generation Scorpio to witness the same popularity and waiting time. 

So, if you’re from one of the top cities of the nation and are planning to go for a Mahindra SUV, here’s how much you might have to wait to take one home: 

Cities

XUV700

Thar

Scorpio

Bolero

Bolero Neo

XUV300

Alturas

New Delhi

14 months

9 months

3 months

1 month

1-2 months

1-2 months

4-5 months

Bengaluru

7-8 months

8 months

3-4 months

1 month

2 months

1-2 months

3-4 months

Mumbai

10 months

9 months

3-3.5 months

1.5 months

2 months

2-3 months

3-4 months

Hyderabad

14 months

9 months

3 months

1 month

1-2 months

1-2 months

4-5 months

Pune

7-8 months

8 months

3-4 months

1 month

2 months

1-2 months

3-4 months

Chennai

10 months

9 months

3-3.5 months

1.5 months

2 months

2-3 months

3-4 months

Jaipur

7-8 months

8 months

3-4 months

1 month

2 months

2-2.5 months

3 months

Ahmedabad

7-8 months

8 months

3-4 months

1 month

2 months

1-2 months

3-4 months

Gurugram

10 months

9 months

3-3.5 months

1.5 months

2 months

2-3 months

3-4 months

Lucknow

7-8 months

8 months

3-4 months

1 month

2 months

2-2.5 months

3 months

Kolkata

14 months

9 months

3 months

1 month

1-2 months

1-2 months

4-5 months

Thane

7-8 months

8 months

3-4 months

1 month

2 months

1-2 months

3-4 months

Surat

10 months

9 months

3-3.5 months

1.5 months

1.5- 2 months

2-3 months

3-4 months

Ghaziabad

10 months

9 months

3-3.5 months

1.5 months

1.5- 2 months

2-3 months

3-4 months

Chandigarh

7-8 months

8 months

3-4 months

1 month

2 months

2-2.5 months

3 months

Coimbatore

7-8 months

8 months

3-4 months

1 month

2 months

1-2 months

3-4 months

Patna

14 months

9 months

3 months

1 month

1-2 months

1-2 months

4-5 months

Faridabad

7-8 months

8 months

3-4 months

1 month

2 months

1-2 months

3-4 months

Indore

12 months

6-10 months

2-3 months

1 month

2 months

1.5-2 months

3 months

Noida

8-10 months

8-10 months

1-2 months

1 month

2 months

2 months

3-4 months

Key Takeaways: 

  • The Mahindra XUV700 commands an average waiting period of a year in most cities. The lowest is seven months, while the highest wait time is up to 14 months. 

  • The Mahindra Thar still has a high waiting period of around nine months across the country. 

  • You’ll have to wait an average of three months for the Mahindra Scorpio. Since the new Scorpio is just around the corner, buyers who have recently booked the current model might get the option of upgrading to the new model. 

  • The Bolero is the easiest available Mahindra you can buy, with an average waiting period of around a month. 

  • The Mahindra Bolero Neo also has a low wait time. In most cities, you will have to wait for around one to two months only. 

  • The waiting period for the Mahindra XUV300 averages around two months in most cities listed above. The maximum that you might have to wait is up to three months, that too in a few cities. 

  • The flagship Alturas G4, surprisingly, has a huge waiting period. Since it’s among the least-selling Mahindras, we’re expecting that the carmaker might have put its production on hold, to make way for the XUV700 and the upcoming Scorpio. You’ll have to wait at least for three months to get your hands on the Alturas. 

Read More on : Mahindra XUV700 on road price

T
Published by
Tarun
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Mahindra XUV700

1 comment
1
S
somsubhra roy
May 20, 2022 4:55:16 PM

my Patience ran out already. upto 6 months wait is fine. more than that is a joke.

Read More...
    Reply
    Write a Reply
    Read Full News
    • Mahindra XUV700
    • Mahindra Thar
    Big Saving !!
    Save upto 22% ! Find best deals on Used Mahindra Cars
    View Used Mahindra XUV700 In New Delhi

    Similar cars to compare & consider

    *Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi
    • Trending
    • Recent

    Trending Suv

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars
    HomeNew CarsNewsDriving Home A Mahindra SUV Requires Patience, Here’s Why
    space Image
    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience