Mahindra’s popular XUV700 and Thar command a wait time of around a year!

The XUV700, Thar, and the Bolero are amongst the most popular models of Mahindra. With the prolonged semiconductor and chip shortages, the waiting period for most of the marque’s vehicles is still high.

With the XUV700’s waiting period already touching a year in some parts of the country, we’re expecting the soon-to-be launched new generation Scorpio to witness the same popularity and waiting time.

So, if you’re from one of the top cities of the nation and are planning to go for a Mahindra SUV, here’s how much you might have to wait to take one home:

Cities XUV700 Thar Scorpio Bolero Bolero Neo XUV300 Alturas New Delhi 14 months 9 months 3 months 1 month 1-2 months 1-2 months 4-5 months Bengaluru 7-8 months 8 months 3-4 months 1 month 2 months 1-2 months 3-4 months Mumbai 10 months 9 months 3-3.5 months 1.5 months 2 months 2-3 months 3-4 months Hyderabad 14 months 9 months 3 months 1 month 1-2 months 1-2 months 4-5 months Pune 7-8 months 8 months 3-4 months 1 month 2 months 1-2 months 3-4 months Chennai 10 months 9 months 3-3.5 months 1.5 months 2 months 2-3 months 3-4 months Jaipur 7-8 months 8 months 3-4 months 1 month 2 months 2-2.5 months 3 months Ahmedabad 7-8 months 8 months 3-4 months 1 month 2 months 1-2 months 3-4 months Gurugram 10 months 9 months 3-3.5 months 1.5 months 2 months 2-3 months 3-4 months Lucknow 7-8 months 8 months 3-4 months 1 month 2 months 2-2.5 months 3 months Kolkata 14 months 9 months 3 months 1 month 1-2 months 1-2 months 4-5 months Thane 7-8 months 8 months 3-4 months 1 month 2 months 1-2 months 3-4 months Surat 10 months 9 months 3-3.5 months 1.5 months 1.5- 2 months 2-3 months 3-4 months Ghaziabad 10 months 9 months 3-3.5 months 1.5 months 1.5- 2 months 2-3 months 3-4 months Chandigarh 7-8 months 8 months 3-4 months 1 month 2 months 2-2.5 months 3 months Coimbatore 7-8 months 8 months 3-4 months 1 month 2 months 1-2 months 3-4 months Patna 14 months 9 months 3 months 1 month 1-2 months 1-2 months 4-5 months Faridabad 7-8 months 8 months 3-4 months 1 month 2 months 1-2 months 3-4 months Indore 12 months 6-10 months 2-3 months 1 month 2 months 1.5-2 months 3 months Noida 8-10 months 8-10 months 1-2 months 1 month 2 months 2 months 3-4 months

Key Takeaways:

The Mahindra XUV700 commands an average waiting period of a year in most cities. The lowest is seven months, while the highest wait time is up to 14 months.

The Mahindra Thar still has a high waiting period of around nine months across the country.

You’ll have to wait an average of three months for the Mahindra Scorpio. Since the new Scorpio is just around the corner, buyers who have recently booked the current model might get the option of upgrading to the new model.

The Bolero is the easiest available Mahindra you can buy, with an average waiting period of around a month.

The Mahindra Bolero Neo also has a low wait time. In most cities, you will have to wait for around one to two months only.

The waiting period for the Mahindra XUV300 averages around two months in most cities listed above. The maximum that you might have to wait is up to three months, that too in a few cities.

The flagship Alturas G4 , surprisingly, has a huge waiting period. Since it’s among the least-selling Mahindras, we’re expecting that the carmaker might have put its production on hold, to make way for the XUV700 and the upcoming Scorpio. You’ll have to wait at least for three months to get your hands on the Alturas.

