Published On Oct 01, 2021 08:30 PM By Dhruv for Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra has revealed that deliveries of the petrol XUV700 will begin before that of its diesel variants. The Indian carmaker will reveal on October 10 when the actual deliveries of the SUV will begin, but they are expected to begin right before Diwali.

The petrol engine in question is a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol motor that puts out 200PS/380Nm, and can be had with a 6-speed manual or automatic transmission. Petrol buyers will however not be able to opt for AWD, which is only available with the diesel-auto powertrain. To find out more about the diesel engine and all the possible variant configurations, check out our launch story of the XUV700.

Bookings for the SUV are set to open on October 7, however, customers can pre-save their variant, colour, powertrain and dealer choices before that on the XUV700’s website. This configuration can be used to make a booking on October 7, and should ideally help customers move up the queue for orders.

There are a number of plausible reasons as to why deliveries of the petrol XUV700 will begin before that of the diesel.

Firstly, Mahindra might genuinely feel that there will be a great demand for the petrol engine, as it is the first 200PS offering in the sub-20 lakh bracket. In fact, the base variant goes for Rs 11.99 lakh and at that price, its price to horsepower ratio is better than any other car in the Indian market.

Secondly, there could be inventory issues, especially because of the ongoing global semiconductor shortage. While Mahindra has said that the shortage has not affected the carmaker’s plans to manufacture the XUV700, it has taken a hit in production numbers.

Lastly, Mahindra could be expecting huge demand for the diesel XUV700, and wants to build up inventory so as to reduce the initial waiting period. This is in contradiction to the first point, but it can still be a possibility.

The XUV700 test drives will begin from October 2 in a bunch of cities, and from October 7 in more cities. Take a look at the entire test drive plan and when it will be possible in your city by heading here.

