Deliveries Of The 2021 Toyota Fortuner Have Started In Most Cities

Modified On Jan 22, 2021 01:55 PM By Tarun for Toyota Fortuner

Buyers who had booked it before the prices were announced are now getting the deliveries.

The facelifted Fortuner retails from Rs 29.98 lakh to Rs 37.38 lakh (ex-showroom).

The deliveries have begun in most of the cities.

The second batch of deliveries is expected to start by end-January.

The Legender and 4X4 variants have a higher waiting period.

The facelifted SUV boasts of new features, some cosmetic upgrades, and a more powerful 2.8-litre diesel engine.

Toyota has kicked off 2021 with the launch of the facelifted Fortuner SUV. Deliveries have commenced across select dealerships, with the first batch already out on the roads. Things are expected to smoothen out towards the end of this month.

After talking to some dealerships, we got to know that the waiting period is expected to be up to a month, depending on the dispatches. The Legender and 4X4 variants have a higher waiting period than the 4X2 variants. Currently, it retails from Rs 29.98 lakh to Rs 37.38 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The facelifted SUV has gotten a sizeable hike ranging from Rs 1.3 lakh to Rs 3 lakh.

Along with the standard variant of the Fortuner, you also have the range-topping Legender. The facelift gets new front and rear bumpers, headlamps, tail lamps, and front grille. The Legender additionally gets a Lexus-style front bumper and grille, quad-LED headlamps, a new design for its 18-inch alloy wheels, and dynamic turn indicators.

In terms of features, it gets a larger 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a new 11-speaker JBL audio system, a 360-degree camera, ambient lighting, wireless charger, powered tailgate, and ventilated seats. While the standard variant is offered in all-black or the dual-tone tan-and-black theme, the Legender comes in a black-maroon shade.

Changes are also seen under the bonnet, in the form of a more powerful 2.8-litre diesel engine. The motor now produces 204PS and 500Nm, a bump of 27PS and 50Nm. The 2.7-litre petrol engine generates 166PS and 245Nm. Both the engines come with a 6-speed AT as an option. The petrol unit gets a 5-speed manual whereas the diesel gets a 6-speed manual. However, only the diesel engine gets the 4WD drivetrain. The Legender variant comes only with the 4X2 diesel-automatic as standard.

The facelifted Fortuner continues to rival the MG Gloster and Ford Endeavour. With new features and a more powerful diesel engine, the Fortuner is poised to be a fiercer and pricier competitor.

