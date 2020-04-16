Coronavirus Update: Hyundai Provides Advanced Diagnostic Kits To ICMR

Published On Apr 16, 2020 05:05 PM By Rohit

Hyundai claims these kits can be used to test over 25,000 individuals due to their high levels of accuracy

These kits (worth Rs 4 crore) have been imported from South Korea.

Other initiatives by Hyundai include a donation of Rs 5 crore to the Tamil Nadu CM’s Relief Fund and distribution of dry ration.

Hyundai will also offer support to customers whose free service and extended warranty plans expire in the next two months.

In the latest development of carmakers offering support to the fight against the coronavirus, Hyundai India has announced that it has handed over COVID-19 advanced diagnostic kits (worth Rs 4 crore) to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). These are also being exported to the US, Europe, and other countries.

Hyundai has imported these kits from South Korea as they offer high levels of accuracy and can be used to test over 25,000 individuals. It has also come up with other initiatives to help the government tackle the disease. These include a donation of Rs 5 crore to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Relief Fund, increasing the supply of ventilators and other respiratory aids, distribution of personal protective equipment (PPEs), safety masks and other safety kits, and distribution of dry ration to those in need.

The carmaker has also announced that it will offer extended support of up to two months to customers who were unable to avail the extended warranty or free service due to health emergency or dealership being closed due to the nationwide lockdown .

Owing to the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, Hyundai has introduced its online retail sales platform. It is available on a pan-India basis and you can read more about it here .