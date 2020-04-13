Hyundai India Donates Rs 5 Crore To Combat Coronavirus

Published On Apr 13, 2020 02:50 PM By Rohit

Hyundai’s plans to fight the COVID-19 pandemic includes distribution of PPEs and safety kits

The donation has been made to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Hyundai plans to provide monetary benefits and advanced diagnostic kits to India.

It has also mentioned its plans to distribute dry ration to those in need.

We have already seen brands such as Tata and Mahindra come forward and announce their plans to battle the coronavirus pandemic. Joining the list of contributors, Hyundai has announced that it has made a donation of Rs 5 crore to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

The cheque was handed over to N Muruganandam, IAS, Principal Secretary to Government of Tamil Nadu, Industries Department. Hyundai also announced the initiatives that it has planned in order to help contain the spread of coronavirus in India. This includes monetary contributions to relief funds and importing advanced diagnostic kits from South Korea.

Hyundai has also mentioned that it plans to support the fabrication of ventilators and other treatment support aids along with the distribution of personal protective equipment (PPEs), masks and other safety kits. The carmaker has also stated that it will be distributing dry ration to those in need.

Due to the severity of the coronavirus outbreak in the country, many carmakers have pushed the launches of their upcoming models. It has also resulted in a slump in car sales in March 2020 and you can read more about it here .