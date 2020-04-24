Coronavirus Update: Hyundai India Ramps Up Relief Efforts To Battle Coronavirus

Published On Apr 24, 2020 04:30 PM By Rohit

It is providing sanitiser and PPE kits along with face masks and dry ration to multiple state governments

Hyundai is offering support to the governments of Delhi, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra.

It has also donated incinerators to the hospitals in Tamil Nadu.

Hyundai has also extended monetary support and distributed dry ration to those in need.

Hyundai has been one of the key contributors in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. It has been actively engaging in providing relief efforts and monetary support. Now, it has distributed personal protective equipment (PPE), triple-ply and N-95 face masks, sanitisers, and dry ration (worth Rs 9 crore) to the governments of Delhi, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra. It has also donated incinerators to the hospitals in Tamil Nadu for the safe disposal of medical waste.

The carmaker has handed over 17,000 PPE kits to the governments of Delhi, Haryana, and Tamil Nadu, almost 2 million face masks (both triple-ply and N-95), and over 1.5 lakh sanitiser kits. It has also distributed over 6,000 dry ration kits to those in need.

Speaking about the initiative, Mr. SS Kim, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India, said, “Being a longstanding partner in India’s growth over two decades, we stand united with the Government of India through these trying times and offer assurance of our utmost commitment. In the battle against COVID-19, our initiatives are aimed at lending support to our frontline champions, medical staff, support workers and those sections of society that have been severely impacted by this crisis.”

Hyundai has also launched different initiatives to combat the COVID-19 scenario. These include the donation of Rs 7 crore to the PM CARES Fund, the provision of advanced diagnostic kits to ICMR, and ramping up the production and supply of ventilators and other respiratory aids.