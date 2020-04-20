Coronavirus Update: Hyundai To Supply Ventilators To Tamil Nadu And Other States

Published On Apr 20, 2020 12:32 PM By Rohit

It has tied up with Air Liquide Medical Systems to support this cause

Earlier, Hyundai donated Rs 5 crore to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Relief Fund.

It has also handed over advanced diagnostic kits to ICMR recently.

Under this partnership, Hyundai aims to develop 1,000 ventilators in the first production cycle.

Air Liquide Medical Systems designs and manufactures respiratory medical devices, including a variety of ventilators.

As the spread of the coronavirus continues, many carmakers are extending support either in the form of monetary benefits, relief efforts, or both. Now, Hyundai has once again stepped up to extend support by tying up with Air Liquide Medical Systems (ALMS) to increase the availability of ventilators.

This partnership has been undertaken to identify the alternate suppliers of ventilator parts. Also, Hyundai and ALMS together aim to develop 1,000 ventilators in the first phase of production and plan to increase it subsequently. One of the prime reasons for this partnership is to increase the production and supply of ventilators in Tamil Nadu and other states.

Commenting on the move, Mr. SS Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India, said, “Ventilators and other respiratory aids are critical devices in the fight against COVID-19 and to this end, Hyundai & Air Liquide Medical Systems are working together to ensure a steady supply of Ventilators in India. As a Socially Responsible and Caring Brand, Hyundai is committed to serving society in every way and will continue to support the Government in India’s war against COVID-19.”

Air Liquide Medical Systems is a subsidiary of Air Liquide Healthcare that is involved in designing and manufacturing of respiratory medical devices. It also manufactures a variety of ventilators, including ICU and home care ventilators designed specifically to meet the requirements of different users.