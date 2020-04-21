Coronavirus Update: Hyundai Donates Rs 7 Crore More To Combat Coronavirus

Published On Apr 21, 2020 01:43 PM By Rohit

It is one of the many efforts undertaken by Hyundai to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic

The donation has been made to the PM CARES Fund.

Earlier, Hyundai had donated Rs 5 crore to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

It has also been involved in distributing PPEs and safety kits and dry ration.

Hyundai has been quite active in extending support to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, including the donation of Rs 5 crore to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Following this, the carmaker has now made a donation of Rs 7 crore to the PM CARES Fund.

We have already seen Hyundai engage in a series of initiatives to support this cause. These include the provision of advanced diagnostic kits to ICMR, increasing the production and supply of ventilators and other respiratory aids, distribution of personal protective equipment (PPEs), safety masks and other safety kits in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Haryana, and distribution of dry ration to those in need in Delhi and Tamil Nadu.

Commenting on the same, Mr. SS Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India, said, “The core values of our foundation inspire us to strive for the betterment of society. Our contribution to the PM CARES Fund stands testament to solidarity we hold with the people of India, amidst this crisis. In challenging times such as these, we are pledging to bring about ‘Progress for Humanity’ and will continue giving back to help India defeat this adversity.”

Meanwhile, the entire auto industry has come to a standstill due to the ongoing lockdown that was imposed on March 23. Hence, the auto industry is seeking relief from the government and has sent a letter to the Prime Minister listing out all the measures that should be undertaken once the lockdown is lifted.