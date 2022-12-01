Modified On Dec 01, 2022 05:30 PM By Ansh for Hyundai Verna 2022

This design element is already seen on the Venue and Tucson

New-generation Verna is undergoing testing ahead of its India debut.

The camouflaged test mule was spotted in Hyderabad.

Rear profile spotted at night had new tail lamp design

The sedan’s front and side profiles were also spotted recently.

New Verna is expected to be launched by April 2023.

A camouflaged test mule of the new Hyundai Verna was spotted on the roads of Hyderabad recently. Its rear profile was captured at night, bringing to light the design and light signature of the car’s new connected tail lamps.

Hyundai embraced this tail lamp design a while ago, and it can also be seen on the Venue and Creta SUVs. However, this would be the first sedan in its Indian lineup to feature it.

In the previous sighting of the camouflaged Verna, the prototype’s front profile was spied on and it came to light that it could get a bigger front grille as in the Tucson. A radar that was housed within the bumper strongly suggested that the 2023 Verna will also boast ADAS.

While its interiors haven’t been spied on yet, we expect the updated Verna to get a bigger touchscreen display, a digital driver’s display, and dual zone climate control as part of the feature update. The Hyundai sedan already comes with ventilated front seats, connected car tech and six airbags.

The 2023 Verna will likely retain its engine options which include a 1.5-litre petrol engine (115PS and 144Nm), a 1.5-litre diesel unit (115PS and 250Nm) and a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine (120PS and 172Nm). These are likely to get mild updates to comply with the upcoming emission norms which may affect their exact performance ratings.

We expect the new Verna’s market launch to happen by April 2023 and it should come with an expected starting price of Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated Verna will continue to rival the Honda City, Maruti Ciaz, Volkswagen Virtus and the Skoda Slavia.

