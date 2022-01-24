Tata Could Lead The CNG Space With More Firsts Such As AMT And Turbo-petrol Options

Published On Jan 24, 2022 07:00 PM By Sonny

It may be late to the greener fuel segment with the Tiago and Tigor but it can help change the landscape with more choices

The range of CNG-powered passenger cars in India is set to expand dramatically in the coming months. Tata has only just joined the race with the launch of the CNG variants for the Tiago and Tigor. Despite the late entry, it has managed to make a big impact by being the first to offer the cleaner fuel option across the board, especially the top variant.

Tata can continue to build on this trend by being the first to offer multiple choices for models with factory-fitted CNG kits. Some of the projects that the carmaker is actively looking into include:

CNG-Automatic (AMT)

The most elusive choice among CNG cars for the longest time is that of an automatic transmission. Even though the CNG kit is mated to the same petrol engine that will be offered with choice of a manual or an AMT, the CNG is always limited to the manual shifter. We have discussed some of the challenges involved in offering an automatic with the CNG powertrain, but Tata could get the ball rolling.

A CNG automatic would attract a heavy premium over the CNG manual, which already retails around a lakh over the corresponding petrol variant. Expect the AMT to add a further Rs 50,000 over the CNG-manual, but still maintain a similar price gap to the corresponding petrol-AMT variants of the Tiago and Tigor.

Turbo-petrol engine with CNG

Plenty of models in the mass market are now offered with a turbocharged petrol engine, especially sub-compact SUVs, but none are offered with a CNG option. Tata could look to change that by offering a CNG option for its best-seller, the Nexon, which is powered by a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine. Even if it was limited to a manual option, it is likely to be a popular alternative to the diesel variant.

Other manufacturers like Skoda already offer CNG options with turbo-petrol engines in Europe, so it is proven to be technologically feasible.

Tata Punch CNG

Tata’s latest offering is the Punch micro-SUV that sits below the Nexon in the lineup. It is a petrol-only offering and has already seen inquiries about a CNG option in the future. Since it uses the same 1.2-litre petrol engine as the Tiago, it is likely to get the alternate fuel option soon enough.

There has been no official word on the likely launch or timeline for any of these CNG products, so it is unlikely for any of them to arrive before 2023.