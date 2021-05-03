Citroen’s Third Product For India Likely To Be A Hyundai i20-rival

Modified On May 03, 2021 02:07 PM By Rohit

The hatchback could be powered by the same 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine expected on the upcoming 2021 sub-4m SUV

It will go on sale in 2022.

Citroën could follow it up with a rugged-looking iteration as well.

Both manual and automatic gearboxes expected with the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine.

Citroën entered India with the C5 Aircross in April 2021. We already know its next launch will be a sub-4m SUV, but what about the third offering for our market? According to sources, the carmaker will introduce a hatchback.

It is believed Citroën was contemplating between an SUV and a hatchback before zeroing in on the latter. This is a strong move by the carmaker as it will not only make the brand more accessible but also help in diversification. The hatchback will be underpinned by the carmaker’s C-Cubed platform denoting Comfort, Cool, and Clever.

Also Read: FCA-Groupe PSA Merger ‘Stellantis’ Announces Key Appointments For India And Asia Pacific Region

While its technical specifications are yet unknown, we believe the hatchback could be powered by the same 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine expected on the upcoming sub-4m SUV. It may come with both manual and automatic transmissions. Citroën is unlikely to offer a diesel version of the hatchback.

We expect a rugged-looking version to succeed the hatchback which is likely to be a premium offering. It should hit the market in 2022, competing with the Hyundai i20, Honda Jazz, Tata Altroz , and Maruti Suzuki Baleno/Toyota Glanza.

Read More on : Hyundai i20 on road price