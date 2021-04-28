FCA-Groupe PSA Merger ‘Stellantis’ Announces Key Appointments For India And Asia Pacific Region

Published On Apr 28, 2021 06:30 PM By Rohit

The merger will enable both brands to share platforms and powertrains for cost-effectiveness

The merger was formalised in January 2021.

Citroën’s ex senior vice president, sales and marketing, Roland Bouchara, has been appointed CEO and Managing Director of Stellantis India.

Dr. Partha Dutta, President and Managing Director of FCA India, will lead Engineering, Design, Research & Development (R&D) operations across India and the Asia Pacific region.

The merger may spice things up for future Jeep and Citroën models that will share design and DNA traits.

In January 2021, FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) and Groupe PSA merged to form ‘Stellantis’, with a 50:50 partnership. The objective was to allow both carmakers to share their platforms and powertrains for cost-effectiveness. Now, Stellantis has announced key leadership appointments for the India and Asia Pacific region to get the ball rolling.

Roland Bouchara, ex senior vice president of sales and marketing for Citroën India, has been appointed as CEO and Managing Director of Stellantis India. Dr. Partha Datta, President and Managing Director, FCA India, will be in charge of the Engineering, Design, Research & Development (R&D) operations across India and the Asia Pacific region.

Thanks to the merger, it is now possible for a new Citroën model to have typical Jeep-like DNA and/or a Jeep car with stylish/quirky design elements like Citroën vehicles. It also brings up to 15 different brands, including Alfa Romeo, Dodge, and Fiat from FCA and Peugeot and Opel from Groupe PSA, under the same brand.

In terms of upcoming models, Jeep is set to bring in the 7-seater SUV and the localised new-gen Grand Cherokee . Both SUVs will go on sale in India sometime in 2022. On the other hand, Citroën recently debuted here with the C5 Aircross and it’s already working on introducing its sub-4m SUV soon.