Modified On May 22, 2023

The new sedan will rival the likes of the Hyundai Verna, Skoda Slavia, Maruti Ciaz, Volkswagen Virtus, and Honda City

(Citroen eC4X Image Used For Reference)

The C3-based sedan is expected to debut in India sometime in 2024.

Expected to sport a fastback styling with body cladding and high ground clearance for the crossover look.

Could borrow its feature list from the C3 and C3 Aircross.

Likely to use a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine with the choice of an automatic transmission.

Prices are likely to start from around Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Citroen is bringing an all-new sedan to India, likely to be based on the C3 Aircross. Unlike most sedans, the French offering will sport a crossover design and it is expected to make a debut sometime in 2024.

The upcoming C3 Aircross SUV measures 4.3-metre in length and the C3X sedan is expected to have similar dimensions. It will take its styling cues from the eC4X sedan-crossover, which is sold in Europe. The sedan should sport a fastback styling but with some SUV traits like body cladding, slightly flared wheel arches, and a higher than average ground clearance (for a sedan).

As we saw the C3 Aircross’ interior bearing resemblance to the C3, we can expect something similar with the C3X. In terms of features as well, the sedan is likely to take inspiration from its siblings. So, we can expect a 10-inch touchscreen system, digital instrument cluster, automatic AC, cruise control, up to six airbags, and a rear camera.

Powering this C3X sedan could be the same 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that will power the C3 Aircross, likely in a different state of tune than the one offered with the C3 hatchback. Manual and automatic transmissions can be expected onboard. Given that its core underpinnings are capable of supporting electric powertrains, the C3X crossover-sedan could also get an electric derivative in the future.

Citroen could price its C3X sedan from around Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be taking on the conventional compact sedan rivals like the Honda City, Hyundai Verna , Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus.

