Citroen C5 Aircross Entry-level Feel Variant Discontinued, Price Starts At Rs 39.99 Lakh Now

Modified On Nov 20, 2024 06:02 PM By Dipan for Citroen C5 Aircross

With this update, the SUV is offered with only the fully-loaded Shine variant, making this SUV pricier by more than Rs 3 lakh

The entry-level Feel variant that was priced at Rs 36.91 lakh (ex-showroom) has been discontinued.

It is now available in a single variant named ‘Shine’.

Feature suite and mechanicals of the SUV are unchanged.

It has a 10-inch touchscreen, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, a panoramic sunroof and a wireless phone charger.

Safety features include six airbags, TPMS, driver drowsiness detection and ESP.

A 2-litre diesel engine which is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox powers it.

The entry-level ‘Feel’ variant of the Citroen C5 Aircross has been discontinued. Now, this SUV is available in a single ‘Shine’ variant in India. Here is the detailed price list of the C5 Aircross:

Variant Price Feel Discontinued Shine Rs 39.99 lakh Shine Dual Tone Rs 39.99 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

Notably, the feature suite and the mechanicals are unchanged. This variant rejig has made the C5 Aircross costlier by more than Rs 3 lakh.

It is to be noted that the C5 Aircross received a facelift in 2022 and was launched with only the fully loaded ‘Shine’ variant. The entry-level ‘Feel’ variant was introduced later in August 2023.

Also Read: You Can Get Your Hands On The Tata Harrier EV By March 2025

Let us now take a look at the features this French SUV gets:

Citroen C5 Aircross: Features And Safety

The Citroen C5 Aircross comes with a 10-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a 6-speaker sound system and a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display. It also has a panoramic sunroof, a wireless phone charger, a powered tailgate and dual-zone auto AC with rear vents.

In comparison the discontinued ‘Feel’ variant got everything from the above list but had a smaller 8-inch touchscreen and missed a powered tailgate and a wireless phone charger.

The safety suite includes six airbags, driver drowsiness detection, an electronic stability program (ESP) and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). Other features include hill assist, park assist, a rear parking camera, and blind-spot detection system. The discontinued variant used to get all these features too.

Citroen C5 Aircross: Powertrain

The Citroen C5 Aircross has a 2-litre diesel engine, the detailed specifications of which are as follows:

Engine 2-litre diesel Power 177 PS Torque 400 Nm Transmission 8-speed AT*

*AT = Torque converter automatic transmission

Also Read: Tata Curvv vs Citroen Basalt: Bharat NCAP Ratings And Scores Compared

Citroen C5 Aircross: Rivals

The Citroen C5 Aircross rivals the Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson and Volkswagen Tiguan.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More on : Citroen C5 Aircross diesel