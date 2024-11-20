All
New
Used
  • English
  • Login / Register
English | हिंदी

Citroen C5 Aircross Entry-level Feel Variant Discontinued, Price Starts At Rs 39.99 Lakh Now

Modified On Nov 20, 2024 06:02 PM By Dipan for Citroen C5 Aircross

  • 1.1K Views
  • Write a comment

With this update, the SUV is offered with only the fully-loaded Shine variant, making this SUV pricier by more than Rs 3 lakh

  • The entry-level Feel variant that was priced at Rs 36.91 lakh (ex-showroom) has been discontinued.

  • It is now available in a single variant named ‘Shine’.

  • Feature suite and mechanicals of the SUV are unchanged.

  • It has a 10-inch touchscreen, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, a panoramic sunroof and a wireless phone charger.

  • Safety features include six airbags, TPMS, driver drowsiness detection and ESP.

  • A 2-litre diesel engine which is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox powers it.

The entry-level ‘Feel’ variant of the Citroen C5 Aircross has been discontinued. Now, this SUV is available in a single ‘Shine’ variant in India. Here is the detailed price list of the C5 Aircross:

Variant

Price

Feel

Discontinued

Shine

Rs 39.99 lakh

Shine Dual Tone 

Rs 39.99 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

Citroën C5 Aircross front

Notably, the feature suite and the mechanicals are unchanged. This variant rejig has made the C5 Aircross costlier by more than Rs 3 lakh.

It is to be noted that the C5 Aircross received a facelift in 2022 and was launched with only the fully loaded ‘Shine’ variant. The entry-level ‘Feel’ variant was introduced later in August 2023. 

Also Read: You Can Get Your Hands On The Tata Harrier EV By March 2025

Let us now take a look at the features this French SUV gets:

Citroen C5 Aircross: Features And Safety

Citroën C5 Aircross cabin

The Citroen C5 Aircross comes with a 10-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a 6-speaker sound system and a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display. It also has a panoramic sunroof, a wireless phone charger, a powered tailgate and dual-zone auto AC with rear vents.

In comparison the discontinued ‘Feel’ variant got everything from the above list but had a smaller 8-inch touchscreen and missed a powered tailgate and a wireless phone charger.

Citroën C5 Aircross electric parking brake

The safety suite includes six airbags, driver drowsiness detection, an electronic stability program (ESP) and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). Other features include hill assist, park assist, a rear parking camera, and blind-spot detection system. The discontinued variant used to get all these features too.

Citroen C5 Aircross: Powertrain

Citroën C5 Aircross diesel engine

The Citroen C5 Aircross has a 2-litre diesel engine, the detailed specifications of which are as follows: 

Engine

2-litre diesel

Power

177 PS

Torque

400 Nm

Transmission

8-speed AT*

*AT = Torque converter automatic transmission

Also Read: Tata Curvv vs Citroen Basalt: Bharat NCAP Ratings And Scores Compared

Citroen C5 Aircross: Rivals

Citroën C5 Aircross rear

The Citroen C5 Aircross rivals the Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson and Volkswagen Tiguan.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More on : Citroen C5 Aircross diesel

D
Published by
Dipan
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Citroen C5 Aircross

Read Full News

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi

Car News

  • Trending News
  • Recent News

Related News

Other Brands

View All Brands

Trending SUV Cars

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
Home
New Cars
News
Citroen C5 Aircross Entry-level Feel Variant Discontinued, Price Starts At Rs 39.99 Lakh Now
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience