While one is a sub-4m SUV, the other is an SUV-coupe positioned in a segment above. But given their identical pricing, which model’s base variant should you go for? We find out

The Citroen Basalt was launched as the French carmaker’s first SUV-coupe in India. While its design is one of its strong points, the other highlight is the pricing, making it an indirect competitor to sub-compact SUVs. So, we compare the base variant of the Basalt with the base variant of another similarly priced subcompact SUV - the Kia Sonet. Let us see how these two cars fare against each other.

Prices

Here are the prices of the base variants of both SUV offerings:

Model Price Citroen Basalt You Rs 7.99 lakh Kia Sonet HTE Rs 8 lakh

Prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

As we can see from the table, the prices of the base variants of both these offerings are almost identical. Both variants come with a single engine and transmission option.

Dimensions

Citroen Basalt Kia Sonet Difference Length 4,352 mm 3,995 mm +357 mm Width 1,765 mm 1,790 mm (-25 mm) Height 1,593 mm 1,642 mm (-49 mm) Wheelbase 2,651 mm 2,500 mm +151 mm Boot Space 470 litres 385 litres +85 litres

As the Basalt slots in the compact SUV segment, it is certainly the longer offering here and also has a bigger wheelbase than the Kia Sonet, which usually means more space inside the cabin. However, the Sonet is wider and taller, so it offers more headroom and can comfortably seat three people in the back.

Powertrain

Both the Citroen Basalt You and the Kia Sonet HTE get a single powertrain option, the specifications of which are as follows:

Citroen Basalt You Kia Sonet HTE Engine 1.2-litre N/A petrol 1.2-litre N/A petrol Power 82 PS 83 PS Torque 115 Nm 115 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 5-speed MT

Both the Citroen Basalt and the Kia Sonet, in their respective base-spec variants, get a naturally aspirated engine of a similar cubic capacity. The power and torque produced by these engines are also similar and both the units are mated with a 5-speed manual transmission.

The Citroen Basalt, in the higher variants, also gets a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine (110 PS/up to 205 Nm). The Sonet’s higher trims are offered with a choice of a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine (120 PS/172 Nm) and a 1.5-litre diesel engine (116 PS/250 Nm).

Features

Here’s a detailed feature list of everything these base-spec models have on offer:

Specification Citroen Basalt You Kia Sonet HTE Exterior Halogen headlights and tail lights

Front fender-mounted turn indicators

16-inch steel wheels without covers

Black outside door handles

Black ORVMs Halogen headlights and tail lights

Front fender-mounted turn indicators

15-inch steel wheels with covers

Body coloured-door handles

Body coloured ORVMs Interior Fabric upholstery

All black cabin

Black inside door handles

Chrome AC knobs

Fixed headrests (front and rear) Semi-leatherette seats

All black cabin

Silver finish on AC vents and inside door handles

Fixed headrests (front and rear)

Beige roof lining Comfort and Convenience Front power windows

Front 12V socket

Manual AC

Semi-digital instrument cluster Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

Manual AC with rear vents

Day and night IRVM

Type-C USB chargers (front and rear)

12V power outlet

Semi-digital instrument cluster Infotainment None None Safety 6 airbags

ABS with EBD

Electronic stability program (ESP)

Rear parking sensors

ISOFIX child seat anchors

3-point seatbelts for rear outer passengers

Hill-hold assist 6 airbags

ABS with EBD

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Vehicle stability management (VSM)

Rear parking sensors

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

All 3-point seatbelts

Both have halogen headlights and tail lights and come with steel wheels. The Sonet has smaller 15-inch wheels with covers, while the Basalt has larger wheels but blacked-out door handles and mirrors.

Both cars have an all-black interior theme. The Sonet has semi-leatherette seats, while the Basalt has fabric seats. Both feature a semi-digital instrument cluster and manual air conditioning, but the Sonet’s base variant also includes rear air vents. Neither car has an audio or infotainment system.

That said, the safety kit of the base variants of both models is fairly well-equipped. Both have 6 airbags, ESC, 3-point seatbelts, and rear parking sensors. The Sonet also includes a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Which Car To Buy?

The Citroen Basalt’s You variant offers a fresh, eye-catching design in the mass-market SUV segment, setting itself apart with its larger dimensions compared to the Kia Sonet. The Basalt delivers more space, including a larger boot and a bigger wheelbase, which can enhance overall comfort, and all of this is being offered at a price similar to that of the Sonet HTE. It also includes a decent set of features and a comprehensive safety suite, making it a strong contender for those looking for a stylish and spacious car with modern safety features. In our road test, we also found out that the ride quality of the Basalt, like the other Citroen offerings, is plush and comfortable even on bad roads.

The Kia Sonet HTE, on the other hand, brings a better set of features that surpass the Basalt, including rear AC vents and a more refined interior with semi-leatherette seats. The Kia SUV has a well-refined engine and a comfortable ride at low speeds. However, the ride quality can decline a bit if you drive enthusiastically on bad roads and you will hear a loud thud from time to time when you drive over a sharp bump or a pothole. That said, the recent update has only made the Sonet better. Additionally, Kia’s extensive service network offers more convenience for after-sales support, making the Sonet a practical choice for those seeking more features and easier service access.

However, before making your decision, we recommend taking both SUVs for a test drive. Based on the above comparison, which SUV between the Citroen Basalt You and the Kia Sonet HTE will you choose? Tell us in the comments below.

